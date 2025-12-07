HEDA Condemns Arrest Of Former Kano Anti-Graft Boss

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has condemned the arrest of the former Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

It described the development as politically motivated and a violation of due process, aimed at undermining anti-corruption efforts.

Magaji was arrested on Friday when heavily armed police officers stormed his law firm in Kano. Eyewitnesses said the officers threatened to shoot anyone who attempted to intervene before taking him into custody.

The arrest was reportedly carried out on the directives of the Inspector General of Police, after which Magaji was immediately transferred to Abuja.

In a statement yesterday signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the civil society organisation said the arrest reflects a recurring pattern of intimidation against Magaji, who has been repeatedly targeted since exposing alleged large-scale corruption linked to the administration of former Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje.