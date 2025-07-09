HEDA Calls For Transparent Lagos LG Polls

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) on Wednesday called for free, fair and transparent local government election in Lagos.

It stated that the LG election scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025 is a litmus test for the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and all the actors in the election process.

HEDA’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Sulaimon Arigbabu, stated these on Wednesday in an interview with New Telegraph on the sidelines of the unveiling of Volume 5, Issue 2 of its flagship publication, the Leadership Approval Rating (LAR) report, titled “From Apathy to Action: A Reform Blueprint for SIECs and Community-Level Democracy.”

He said: “The Lagos LG election is a litmus test on the continuous existence of state-independent electoral coalitions.

“If this Lagos state election goes very well, and the outcomes are much more credible, then those of us who are advocates of the existence of state-independent electoral commissions, or even further devolving to local government electoral coalitions, will have a yes.

“But if it goes as feared, then it will strengthen the position of those who are saying that state-independent electoral coalitions should be scrapped, and the past colonial local government elections should be ceded back to the INEC.

“I would think that that would amount to over-centralization of the electoral process, and it would amount to over-bloating the budgets of the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC). We are calling for transparent, free and fair local government election.

“We call on LASIEC to rise above skepticism and demonstrate that a state electoral body can act with integrity and independence. This election is a litmus test for LASIEC and a chance to restore public confidence in democratic institutions.”

He also appealed to security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to maintain neutrality and ensure the safety of voters, observers, media, and polling agents.

He counselled that voter intimidation or suppression in any form must not be tolerated.

He further charged civil society organizations to remain vigilant, professional, and prompt in monitoring and reporting any irregularities.

He stressed that election observation plays a vital role in safeguarding democratic integrity.

Arigbabu said the LAR report presents a stark portrait of public dissatisfaction with the performance of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) across Nigeria, calling for urgent and far-reaching reforms to restore trust and safeguard grassroots democracy.

He described the latest findings as a wake-up call to political leaders, electoral bodies, and institutions of democracy.

According to the report, while 87% of 1,423 respondents correctly identified SIECs as the bodies responsible for local government elections, only 45% believe these commissions are truly independent, and a mere 41% trust them to deliver free and fair elections.

Arigbabu said: “These numbers reflect a critical trust deficit.

“When independence and transparency are in doubt, legitimacy collapses — leading to public apathy, poor governance, and democracy hijacked by vested interests.

“Despite the troubling statistics, the survey captures a hopeful and reform-minded citizenry.

“With 59% of respondents under the age of 35 and 92% holding tertiary education, the report reflects a youthful and informed demographic calling for credible democratic processes at the grassroots.

“Key demands from respondents include: Genuine autonomy for SIECs, free from state executive interference; Deployment of tamper-proof digital systems for election result collation and transmission; Targeted grassroots voter education to combat electoral apathy and manipulation; and Strong accountability frameworks with strict sanctions for electoral malpractice.

“In fact, some participants went as far as proposing the abolition of SIECs and transferring their functions to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), citing consistent political interference and lack of transparency.

“This report is not just research documentation, it is a national call to conscience. The people have spoken. It’s time for institutions to act. This moment must mark our collective shift from apathy to action.”