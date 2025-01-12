HEDA Calls For Transparency In Subsidy Funds, Budget Performance’s Hearing

Share

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has urged the Nigeria Senate Committee on Appropriation, chaired by Senator Solomon Olamilekan, to prioritize transparency and accountability in the recent Senate hearing involving the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement on Sunday, said the organization expressed serious concerns over key financial issues raised by the Senate committee, such as savings and expenditures from the removal of the fuel subsidy and debt servicing.

He urged the Senate to ensure comprehensive investigations and make the findings publicly accessible.

Suraju stated that the Nigerian public has the right to know how their resources are being managed, particularly during economic challenges.

He further emphasized the need for the Minister to provide detailed accounts of the savings and expenditures from subsidy removal to the National Assembly, clearly outline debt servicing costs for 2024, and provide projections for 2025.

Suraju also expressed disappointment in the apparent lack of readiness displayed by some public officials during the public hearing, and their sudden demand for a closed-door session with the parliamentary committee, stating that it undermines public trust in governance.

“Closed-door sessions must not become a means of avoiding public accountability. Transparency in these matters is critical for fostering good governance and restoring citizens’ confidence in government institutions,” he said.

He further called on the Federal Government to enhance its public communication efforts by providing regular updates on the management of national resources.

He also demanded the monthly publication of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations across the three tiers of government. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

