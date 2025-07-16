New Telegraph

July 16, 2025
Heavyweights Clash At 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships

The battle for regional supremacy begins today as West Africa’s table tennis powerhouses converge at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, for the 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships.

This prestigious tournament, serving as a qualifier for the 2025 African Championships set to take place later this year in Kigali, Rwanda, will see Nigeria—the host nation—compete against top teams from across the region in both team and singles events over the next four days.

Historically, Nigeria has dominated the region, but recent years have seen rising challenges from nations like Togo and Côte d’Ivoire.

The competition promises to be fierce, especially after Togo’s dramatic 3-2 upset over Nigeria’s star-studded men’s team at the 2024 edition in Lomé.

