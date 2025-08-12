Heavyweight Boxing Star Itauma Gets Bet9ja Boost Ahead Whyte Clash

Bet9ja, Nigeria’s leading sports betting platform, has announced heavyweight boxing sensation Moses Itauma as its newest brand ambassador.

The deal was confirmed ahead of Itauma’s headline fight against Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia, marking a powerful statement of national pride and ambition. Born to a Nigerian father and now one of the most exciting talents in global boxing, Itauma’s heritage, strength, and relentless drive make him a perfect symbol for the Bet9ja brand.

Already unbeaten in 12 professional fights with 10 knockouts and the WBO Intercontinental and WBA International championship titles around his waist, Itauma is tipped to become a global sports icon, a journey Bet9ja is proud to support. “I’m delighted to be working with Bet9ja as I prepare for the biggest fight of my career so far.

My Nigerian heritage and family have always been a source of pride, and this partnership is a powerful connection to my roots,” said Moses Itauma. “I look forward to bringing my championship belts back to my father’s homeland,” he added.