Heavyweight boxing legend Foreman dies aged 76

Known as Big George in the ring, the American built one of the most remarkable and enduring careers in the sport, winning Olympic gold in 1968 and claiming the world heavyweight title twice, 21 years apart – the second making him the oldest champion in history aged 45.

He lost his first title to Muhammad Ali in their famous Rumble in the Jungle fight in 1974. But overall, he boasted an astonishing total of 76 wins including 68 knockouts, almost double that of Ali.

Foreman retired in 1997 but not before he agreed to put his name to a best-selling grill – a decision that went on to bring him fortunes that dwarfed his boxing earnings.

His family said in a post on Instagram on Friday night: “Our hearts are broken. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

The statement added: “A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.”

Tributes poured in from others across the sport, with former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson saying Foreman’s “contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten”.

