Heavy Security Presence In Karu District At FCT Council Elections

…As voter apathy characterises polling exercise

There was low voter turnout on Saturday morning at the polling units within the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Staff Quarters in Karu district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), during the ongoing Area Councils elections.

This was even as there was a heavy security presence within the polling units, who were deployed by the FCT Police Command to ensure law and order and peaceful conduct of the polls.

When Saturday Telegraph visited the polling units 1 and 2 at the CBN Quarters Junction, Karu, between 9:40 am and 10:30 am, it was observed that most of the nearly 1,500 registered voters had not arrived the units to cast their votes.

The Assistant Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 1, Mercy Bassey, told journalists on ground that about 735 voters were expected at the unit but only a few had appeared since voting began around 8:30 am, expressing optimism that turnout would improve before the close of voting.

Bassey however, noted with high excitement that the polling unit and its environs were very calm and orderly, expressing hope that the atmosphere would remain peaceful.

At the Polling Unit 2, Assistant Presiding Officer Moses Ibrahim disclosed that the unit had about 767 registered voters, but also recorded a low turnout of voters, as only a small number of voters cast ballots as the exercise continued.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that, notwithstanding that there were not many voters present at the Polling units at the beginning of the exercise, more residents would come out to exercise their civic rights in the process.

Meanwhile, security authorities on Saturday expressed confidence in the ongoing Area Council elections in the FCT, declaring that elaborate policing plans would ensure the exercise was peaceful from accreditation to final results.

The assurance came after a monitoring tour to LEA Primary School, Agwanpashe, Karu, where the Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, CP Abayomi Shogunle, addressed journalists.

Standing beside deployed officers and election officials, Shogunle said early observations across polling units indicated compliance with the operational security order.

“Based on the plans we have on ground, we don’t expect any disturbance. From what we have seen since accreditation and voting started, everything is going on as expected,” he said.

According to him, the heavy security presence was deliberate, not a reaction to threats, explaining that the massive deployment approved by the Inspector-General of Police was designed both to guarantee safety and discourage potential troublemakers.

“The deployment serves two purposes to ensure the exercise proceeds without hindrance and to deter anyone who may want to disrupt the election,” he said.

The Commissioner also clarified the vehicular movement restriction that left many roads unusually quiet across the FCT.

“Only security agencies, electoral officials, observers, medical emergencies and accredited media were permitted to use vehicles, while voters were expected to reach polling units on foot.

“Voting areas are close to where people reside. Citizens are free to move around and vote, but vehicles are restricted except for essential duties'” the Police Chief clarified.

Despite the restrictions, he confirmed that residents were moving freely within neighbourhoods to cast ballots. With voting underway, the police urged residents to participate without fear, assuring them protection throughout the process.

“Let everybody come out and cast their votes. There is no reason for intimidation. What you are seeing here is the same situation across the FCT.”

He added that the security strategy was built on deterrence and proactive monitoring, designed to prevent problems before they arise — especially towards result collation.

At Agwanpashe, voters queued peacefully under the watch of armed personnel, while electoral officials processed accreditation steadily.