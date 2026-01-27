Heavy Security Presence As Onitsha Main Market Remains Closed

There was a heavy security presence at the Onitsha Main Market on Tuesday as the market remained closed, despite the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) insisting that traders should resume business activities.

The closure followed strict compliance with the directive of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, who ordered the temporary shutdown of the market over traders’ refusal to operate on Mondays in line with the state government’s policy against the sit-at-home order.

Security personnel were deployed around the market to enforce the closure, while traders were seen sitting outside the premises, engaging in conversations but unable to gain access to their shops.

As of the time of filing this report, no IPOB members were sighted at the market, although there was palpable tension among traders amid unverified rumours of possible attempts to reopen the market by force. No such action, however, was recorded.

Meanwhile, the APGA Media Warriors, led by Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, have condemned those supporting the sit-at-home order, describing them as enemies of Anambra State and the South-East.

In a statement, Obigwe questioned why Anambra State should be singled out for what he described as economic strangulation, noting that other South-East states no longer observe the sit-at-home order.

“Those supporting this sit-at-home that has dealt a heavy blow to the Igbo economy are the real enemies of Anambra State and the Igbo people at large,” he said.

“The question begging for answers is why Anambra? This sit-at-home is not being obeyed in Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Abia states, yet some miscreants are insisting that it must continue in Anambra.”

Obigwe recalled that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, had in a widely circulated statement distanced himself from the Monday sit-at-home order and advised the people to put an end to it.

“Those claiming they are enforcing sit-at-home as a civil disobedience measure over Nnamdi Kanu’s detention are deceiving themselves,” he said.

“They are using Nnamdi Kanu’s situation to perpetrate criminality and cripple the Igbo economy.”

He also dismissed claims that Governor Soludo should focus solely on securing Kanu’s release instead of ending the sit-at-home, describing such arguments as misleading.

According to Obigwe, Governor Soludo was the first governor in Igbo land to publicly call for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu and personally visited him at the DSS detention facility shortly after assuming office.

“Till date, Governor Soludo remains one of the most vocal voices calling for Nnamdi Kanu’s release,” he said.

“The truth remains that Nnamdi Kanu is fully in support of Governor Soludo’s efforts to end the Monday sit-at-home.”

He urged residents of Anambra State to support the governor’s stance, insisting that ending the sit-at-home order is in the best interest of the state and its economy.