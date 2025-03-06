Heavy Security Operatives At Hotel Where Ex-Immigration Boss Died

Share

There is a heavy presence of immigration operatives at a hotel where the body of the former Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), David Parradang, was found on Tuesday.

The Immigration officers have been stationed at the entrance of Joy House Hotel in the Garki District of Abuja in other to monitor the situation at the hotel.

New Telegraph reports that the hotel, which is located near the Area 3 junction in Abuja, had armed officers closely monitoring movements in and out of the premises.

A security guard at the gate questioned a reporter before granting entry, while hotel officials declined to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command had earlier confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Superintendent Josephine Adeh.

According to the statement, Parradang checked into the hotel on Monday around noon, driving a black Mercedes Benz.

He reportedly booked a room for ₦22,000 and later instructed hotel staff to escort a female visitor to his room. The woman later left, while Parradang remained inside.

A police source at the FCT command stated that investigations into the incident were ongoing and assured that the public would be updated on any significant findings.

