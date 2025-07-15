Heavy Security In Buhari’s Residence As Grave Digging Begins

Ahead of the burial of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, security operatives on Tuesday took positions around his Daura residence.

New Telegraph gathered that a portion of the compound, specifically a garden adjacent to the main building, has been designated as Buhari’s final resting place.

However, Journalists and members of the public were restricted from accessing the area where the grave was being prepared, with security officials enforcing a strict perimeter.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army were stationed at the main entrance of the house.

While police officers and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were observed at strategic points within the vicinity.