New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Heavy Security At…

Heavy Security At Lagos Assembly As Plenary Commences

Heavy Security At Lagos Assembly As Plenary Commences

There was a heavy security presence at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex on Monday as the lawmakers set to hold plenary amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that Journalists were prevented from entry into the Assembly complex as the plenary is scheduled for 1 pm.

It was gathered that newsmen were stopped by security operatives, saying they got instructions not to allow anyone in the complex.

Therefore, journalists are currently outside the assembly complex as a combined team of policemen, civil defence, and officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps mounted the assembly inside and outside.

READ ALSO

Policemen have barricaded the roads leading to the assembly around Mobolaji Johnson Avenue and at the main gate of the assembly.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Mojisola Meranda may resign as the Speaker of the House today for Obasa to assume the position again.

The development stems from Obasa’s return to the assembly last Thursday, insisting that he was still the Speaker of the House.

New Telegraph recalls that Obasa was removed on January 13 2025, by over 30 of the 40 lawmakers at the assembly. He was subsequently replaced by Mojisola Meranda.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Mourns Death Of Maiyasin Katsina
Read Next

S’Court Ruling: Fubara Directs Fresh LG Elections
Share
Copy Link
×