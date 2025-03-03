Heavy Security At Lagos Assembly As Plenary Commences

Share

There was a heavy security presence at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex on Monday as the lawmakers set to hold plenary amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that Journalists were prevented from entry into the Assembly complex as the plenary is scheduled for 1 pm.

It was gathered that newsmen were stopped by security operatives, saying they got instructions not to allow anyone in the complex.

Therefore, journalists are currently outside the assembly complex as a combined team of policemen, civil defence, and officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps mounted the assembly inside and outside.

Policemen have barricaded the roads leading to the assembly around Mobolaji Johnson Avenue and at the main gate of the assembly.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Mojisola Meranda may resign as the Speaker of the House today for Obasa to assume the position again.

The development stems from Obasa’s return to the assembly last Thursday, insisting that he was still the Speaker of the House.

New Telegraph recalls that Obasa was removed on January 13 2025, by over 30 of the 40 lawmakers at the assembly. He was subsequently replaced by Mojisola Meranda.

