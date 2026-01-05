Heavy Security As Osun Council Workers Suspend 11-month-old Strike

Local Government Areas in Osun State recorded a low turnout of workers on Monday as they resumed duty after an 11-month sit-at-home directive amid heavy security presence.

Some council areas visited by New Telegraph showed that only a few workers were seen on council premises, and a heavy police presence was observed in all the local government councils visited.

At the Olorunda Local Government Area, only a handful of workers were seen.

The Chairman of the local government, Kunle Kudaisi, said he was happy that staff had resumed duty after almost 11 months of staying at home.

Kudaisi said the resumption of workers would revitalise developmental activities at the grassroots, which he noted had suffered greatly in the past 11 months.

“We are all from this state, and we are all working for the progress of the state. With the resumption of workers today, I am very sure that Osun will move forward,” he said.

At Boluwaduro Local Government, Otan-Ayegbaju, workers were seen on council premises.

Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Bayo Oyekanmi, while welcoming the workers, commended them for resuming back on duty after 11 months of strike.

Oyekanmi, who expressed happiness for the turnout of the worker,s their resumption would revitalise developmental activities at the grassroots.

At Ife Central Local Government, a few workers were also seen within the premises, with heavy security personnel stationed at the entrance and within the secretariat.

Workers were screened by police personnel at the entrance of the council before they were allowed in.

Similarly, at about 8:45 a.m. at the Ede North Local Government Secretariat, some workers were seen cleaning their offices, while others were chatting and exchanging greetings.

When New Telegraph visited the Osogbo Local Government Secretariat at Oke-Baale, policemen were seen scrutinising some workers before allowing them to gain entry.

Apparently gripped with fear, some workers opted to park their vehicles outside the premises of the council areas.

Police officers were seen demanding the identity cards of workers and only giving those with LGA Identity cards to enter the council offices.

The announcement by the workers to resume today had caused a palpable sense of fear and apprehension among the workforce in the state.

This anxiety stemmed from the tragic events of February 17, 2025, when violent clashes between members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party led to the death of Remi Abass, the former chairman of Irewole Local Government. Abass was killed at the council secretariat in Ikire while attempting to fulfil a court order for his reinstatement.

In the wake of this incident, Governor Ademola Adeleke swiftly urged residents, including politicians from both parties, to avoid local government secretariats to prevent further violence. He emphasised that only security personnel should manage the council facilities during the period.

After some time, the APC chairmen resumed and have been controlling the affairs of the local government. After 11 months of the crisis, Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, the state president of the National Union of Local Government Employees, directed local government staff to resume work on January 5, citing the need for enhanced security across all local government areas.

Ogungbangbe noted that the tenure of the APC chairmen had officially expired in October 2025 and criticised the illegal occupation of public facilities by individuals disregarding the law.

“The forcible occupation of public facilities by these individuals is a direct violation of Section 1(2) of the 1999 Constitution,” Ogungbangbe stated.

In response to the NULGE’s call for resumption, Governor Adeleke expressed optimism that this would signal a meaningful restart of services and social delivery at the grassroots level. He praised the police for their commitment to ensuring safety during this transition and reiterated the importance of maintaining law and order.

“A harmonious environment is necessary for the dividends of democracy to be delivered effectively,” he added.

On its part, APC commended the police for its proactive steps in restoring order as local government employees returned. Kola Olabisi, the Director of Media and Information for the APC, expressed gratitude for the police’s role in maintaining peace since the court reinstated the APC leadership in local councils.

However, the situation became complicated on Sunday when the Association of Concerned Local Government Workers, led by Adekunle Adedayo, asserted that they would continue working with the APC chairmen, who have remained in office despite the strike.

Adedayo criticised the earlier strike led by Ogungbangbe, labelling it a politically motivated manoeuvre that caused unnecessary hardships for staff, including loss of life.

“The prolonged strike had severe consequences. Many staff suffered health issues, with reports of 20 deaths during this period,” Adedayo lamented.

He further called for clarity, warning against unauthorised individuals claiming to represent NULGE, as the tenure of the current executives expired in May 2025. Adedayo urged compliance with established union regulations regarding the filling of vacant positions.

With both APC and PDP chairmen still laying claim to the control of the third tier of government in Osun, tension has continued to rock the polity.