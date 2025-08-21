Heavy Rain Paralyses Life In India’s Financial Capital Mumbai

Heavy rainfall in India’s financial capital Mumbai has disrupted the lives of millions of people, submerging roads and leading to flight and train cancellations.

Many parts of the city remain inundated in waist-deep water, with videos showing residents swimming through waterlogged roads as garbage gushed out from clogged sewers.

Authorities on Tuesday rescued nearly 600 people who got stuck on an overcrowded monorail system that stopped mid-journey. At least 23 of them had to be treated for suffocation, civic authorities have said.

Most schools and colleges remain shut. Some 350 people have been evacuated from the city’s low-lying areas and have been shifted to temporary shelters, reports the BBC.