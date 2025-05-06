Heavy Rain Kills 14, Injured 16 In India

Share

At least 14 people have died and 16 others sustained injuries over the past two days as intense pre-monsoon rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, swept through India’s western state of Gujarat, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The severe weather, driven by a cyclonic circulation over neighboring regions of Pakistan and Rajasthan, has caused significant disruption across multiple districts.

Television footage aired nationally showed uprooted trees, flooded roads, and damaged agricultural fields as lightning strikes and high winds battered the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the unseasonal rainfall to the cyclonic system and warned that adverse conditions are expected to persist through Thursday, with continued rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds forecast across the region.

“We are awaiting detailed reports on the extent of crop damage,” said Anju Sharma, Secretary of Gujarat’s Agriculture Department. Gujarat is one of India’s key agricultural hubs, producing significant quantities of cotton, cumin, and rice.

The sudden onset of unseasonal rainfall has raised concerns among farmers and local officials, particularly over potential losses in standing crops that are highly sensitive to excess moisture.

The latest fatalities add to a growing death toll from unusual weather patterns across South Asia. Last month, more than 100 people lost their lives due to unseasonal heavy rainfall in eastern and central India as well as neighboring Nepal.

Authorities in Gujarat have activated emergency response teams and urged residents in affected districts to remain indoors and exercise caution during the ongoing severe weather spell.

