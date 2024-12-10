Heavy Police Presence At Afe Babalola’s Firm Amid Planned Protests

Share

In anticipation of widespread protests, police officers have taken strategic positions around the Afe Babalola Chambers in Magodo, Lagos, housing the renowned legal luminary’s firm.

The protests, led by Omoyele Sowore’s ‘Take it Back Movement,’ aim to challenge the judiciary’s handling of human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi’s case.

Farotimi’s arrest and transfer from Lagos to Ekiti State have sparked outrage, with many seeing the case as a test of free speech and the limits of state power. The activist faces a 16-count charge, including allegations of cybercrime and defamation against Afe Babalola.

The planned protests, scheduled to begin today, December 10, will take place at key locations, including the Afe Babalola Chambers in Lagos, the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, the Police Headquarters in Ekiti, and Kings’ College Campus in London.

Meanwhile, Afe Babalola & Co. has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, while emphasizing its commitment to defending its reputation through legal means.

The firm maintains that silence in the face of Farotimi’s allegations would be tantamount to admitting guilt, stressing that the freedom of speech is not absolute and that individuals must be held accountable for their words.

As the protests unfold, the Nigerian public remains divided on the issue, with prominent figures like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar calling for Farotimi’s release. The situation continues to unfold, with many watching closely to see how the judiciary will handle the case.

