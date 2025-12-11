Heavy Energy Drink Intake Might Pose Stroke Risk –Doctors

Downing several strong energy drinks every day may pose a serious stroke risk. The doctor’s warning about the danger of excess consumption of energy drinks was published in the journal ‘BMJ Case Reports’.

It came after treating an otherwise fit and healthy man in his 50s with a daily eight-can energy drink consumption habit and exceedingly high blood pressure.

The findings prompt the authors to call for tighter regulation of the sales and advertising of these drinks, particularly given their popularity among young people.

The man in question had a stroke in his thalamus—the part of the brain involved in sensory perception and movement. On admission to hospital, his blood pressure was 254/150 mm Hg, which is regarded as extremely high.