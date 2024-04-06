Heavy Downpour, Windstorm Wreck Havoc In Ikose, Ogbomoso Community

…Monarch appeals to Gov. Makinde for urgent assistance

A heavy downpour which occurred last Tuesday has wrecked unimaginable and inexplicable havoc in the Ikose Community, Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, destroying about 400 residential buildings and leaving many residents homeless.

Still left in a state of shock and despair, the traditional ruler of the community, Oba James Ilufoye Alagbe, Onikose of Ikose, described the unfortunate incident as a great loss that the community had never witnessed since he was installed as Oba.

Narrating the ordeals of his subjects to Sunday Telegraph, Oba Alagbe said: “Since I have been the traditional ruler of this community, I have never experienced this kind of unfortunate disaster.

This incident has left many residents of my community in a state of despair. The damage caused by the heavy rain and the windstorm is beyond what the community can handle.

“I am therefore appealing to the Oyo State government, Engr. Seyi Makinde, humanitarians in the society and public-spirited individuals to come to our rescue by providing assistance to the residents of my community whose properties have been damaged by the heavy downpour and windstorm”.

He nevertheless urged all those affected by the tragic incident not to lose hope, noting that what happened is a test of time, that will soon pass. He was optimistic that, the soonest succour would come the way of those affected by the unfortunate disaster.

Nevertheless, the traditional ruler appreciated the kind gestures of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege III), the Soun of Ogbomosoland, in sympathizing with the people of the Ikose community. He appreciated God that, despite how the unfortunate incident affected the Ikose community, no life was lost.

According to account of three of the residents of the community, including the Chairman of the Chairmen of Ikose community, Deacon Oyekola; the representative of the Chairmen, Mr Oyedele Adesola; and the Secretary, Ayinla Timothy Akintunde, who visited the scenes and gave assessment, some of those affected by the tragic incident included: Abdulkareem Aremu, Oyekanle Ezekiel Babatunde, Chief Mrs Alice Oyedele (Iyalode of Ikose), Mrs Adebiyi Grace, Mr Femi, Mrs Asunke, among others.