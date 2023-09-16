Heavy Downpour: LASG Postpones Planned Repair On Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has said that the planned repair works on failing sections of the Third Mainland Bridge can no longer be done, saying another date will be announced by the Ministry of Transportation.

This was disclosed in a statement released on its official social media handle on Saturday and signed by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

The release advised that motorists may continue to make use of the 11,800 metres bridge with “observance of safety measures”

Also according to the statement, the Lagos state government cited the destruction of completed preliminary works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge, caused by unending rainfall on Saturday morning as the reason why palliative works on the bridge, which were slated for 2 Sundays, (17th and, 24th September, 2023) must be deferred until further notice.

“Due to the heavy downpour experienced in all parts of the Metropolis today, the Lagos State Government has announced the postponement of the planned Two Sundays palliative works on the failed sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge, which was scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 17th and Sunday, 24th September 2023.

“A release signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi said the rain has affected the preliminaries of the planned palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.

“Assuring that a later date which will be subject to weather conditions will be duly communicated for the palliative works, the Transport Commissioner urged Motorists to continue to access the bridge with observance of safety measures.”