Heavy Downpour Destroys Houses, Churches, Schools In Ondo Communities

Many residents of Eleyewo, Ilu Abo, and Bolorunduro in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State have been rendered homeless following a heavy downpour that occurred on Monday night.

Apart from houses that were destroyed, churches and shops were also destroyed during the rain associated with storms.

The downpour, which started at about 6:30 pm, wreaked havoc on vehicles, shops, and other valuables for hours in the communities, leading to the loss of valuables worth millions of naira.

However, no live was reportedly lost due from the incident. Some of the victims revealed that the rain, which started at a normal rate, grew worse with accompanying winds, eventually turning into a heavy storm, which blew off rooftops and destroying anything in its path.

