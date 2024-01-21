Heatwaves: Battling Consequences Of Climate Change

Like other countries across the world, Nigeria is not insulated from the effects of climate change. Already, the shrinking of the Lake Chad Basin from 25,000 sqkm to less than 2,500 sqkm, which is said to have led to the loss of livelihoods of over 40 million people, environment experts say, is largely attributable to increasing temperatures from global warming.This is in addition to humanitarian crises that have left millions homeless and many dead. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on saving Nigeria from more consequences of climate

Left to her own devices, Tunrayo Kolawole would simply go back to the days of the biblical Adam and Eve. That was in the days of innocence, just before they ate the forbidden fruit, only to discover they were stark naked, as recorded in the Christian Holy Book. The trader, who is seven months pregnant, told Sunday Telegraph that her only desire was to bare all to stave off the huge discomfort and frustration of the heat she suffers as a result of what she deemed the blistering hot weather in the Ofada area of Ogun State, where she resides. But that desire would only remain in the realm of a wish.

Why? She said: ” My brother, if not that people would think I’ve gone mad and the fact that I would incur the wrath of my husband, I would just be like the way I came to this world. I’m not joking. Everywhere is just too hot. Even when you put on the fan, the heat makes it useless.

But it’s even better when it’s on than when there’s nothing at all, especially when there’s no electricity at night. My landlord doesn’t allow tenants to put on their generators beyond 11:00pm. Even if he allows, where is the money to buy fuel? The heat is too much these days. I don’t know what’s really happening.” 2023 may have come and gone but it was one year that witnessed shattered climate records across the world to the detriment of humanity, climate scientists confirm.

Specifically, temperatures during the year, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (CCCS) Deputy Director, Samantha Burgess, exceeded those of any period in at least, the last 100,000 years.

From the heatwaves in Europe and the United States to droughts in Africa and the Canadian wildfires, climate change experts predict more disasters if the world continues to embrace fossil fuels; something they say partly hinders the net-zero emissions target.

But, despite the climate troubles of 2023, there appears to be no respite in 2024 as the data and an analysis, published by Copernicus, the EU’s climate and weather monitoring agency, revealed that global warming may worsen as it is likely the 1.5C mark will be passed for the first time in the next 12 months.

This is even as there are fears that heat waves will reach limits of what humans can bear in some places as the average temperature in 2023 was put at 0. Only recently, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had warned of a possible rise in heatwave and temperature across some cities in Nigeria, which could lead to thermal discomfort.

In what partly explains the reason for the lamentations about extreme heat in some parts of Nigeria by those interviewed by Sunday Telegraph, according to NiMet, parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Adamawa are expected to record temperatures greater than 40°C, even as most parts of the northern cities are expected to record temperatures between 35°C and 40°C.

Earlier, a report by the Adrienne Arsht- Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock)had warned that about 204,000 women may die of heatwaves in Nigeria, India and America.

According to Kathy Baughman McLeod, Director of Arsht-Rock,extreme heat is quietly but profoundly brutalising women worldwide. McLeod said women were not only more susceptible to physically getting sick from heat, “they’re also disproportionately expected to care for everyone else who’s sick from heat, whether that’s paid care or unpaid care.”

Climate change effects more evident now

Emmanuel Adetoro, a 200 level Geography and Environmental Management student at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, said the heat experienced now had become unbearable. For him, the effects of climate change are already here. “The heat is unusual, which makes it somewhat unbearable. “Climate change is more evident now than before. We can see the changes looking at this period compared to the previous years.

I remember resuming school last January and the weather was unbearably cold and dry; wearing heavy clothing to sleep and even to class. And the cold extended till afternoon but the temperature goes up, due to the fact that the sun is at its highest during the day. “But this year, there is a change.

The weather is cool only in the night all through the early hours of the next day. But at 8am upwards, the temperature increases rapidly. “So yes, I’m experiencing the effects of climate change. The only sign that reminds me that this period is usually for harmattan is the dryness. “I’m adapting to the changes by wearing light clothes and adjusting outdoor activities to avoid dehydration and sunburn.”

Call for sensitization

John Wahab, an accountant living in the Sango area of Ogun State, said there was need for the government to sensitize citizens on how to cope with what he called the current unusual weather. “I want to tell you that the days of unusual things are here already.

Now, the heat has become unbearable and I wonder what the experience will be for the Northerners. In my area here at Iyana Ilogbo, the heat is much and I don’t know about other areas. Sometimes, we have to bathe the kids at midnight. They wake up and start crying because of the heat.

Even myself , I ask,what’s going on? If you see the bodies of those young ones battered with prickly heat, their mother uses powder to relieve them of the itches. “I remember seeing those houses with ventilation when I visited the North in past years and saw people sleeping outside their com- pound. Now, I understand what it is. January used to be the harmattan season but everything has changed.

The ecosystem has been forgotten. No trees again and the emission of heat virtually has become an everyday activity. We just hope for better days. We hope for sensitisation of citizens on how to cope with this season and especially, the nursing mothers and their kids. May God help us.”

Deviation from typical patterns

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Emmanuel Adediji, a civil servant in Ekiti State , said: “The heat is indeed quite intense. In my area, we’ve noticed a shift from the usual harmattan conditions, with temperatures soaring. It seems to be a widespread observation that the weather has deviated from usual pat- terns. “In Ekiti here ,the weather is not very hot as compared to other states like Ibadan or Lagos.

However, the heat has been very much especially at noon. “With the hike in petrol price and the inconsistent supply of power, we resort to domestic ways of creating air and wear light clothes or reducing one’s clothing.”

Shattered expectations

Sharing his experience in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, Idris Omolade, an education consultant, explained how climate change altered his expectations. “While I waited with birthed breath for the lip cracking and dusty feel that usually accompany harmattan last year 2023, my wait was futile as there was practically no harmattan. If my memory serves me well, rain drops were still evident in Abuja till December.

This slight change, I think, culminated in extremely hot weather we are currently facing this year 2024 in the north with temperature hovering around 33°C (91°F) to 41°C (106°F) in the afternoon. The morning temperature appears colder, varying from 20°C (68°F) to 28°C (82°F).Night time temperature fluctuates; oscillating between 26°C (79°F) to 33°C (91°F).

“This change in weather will certainly affect agricultural production and indeed food distribution in the country this year. “The uncertainties associated with this weather are quite enormous and should next year and the year beyond follow this trajectory, then the climatological time series of the country would be altered because usually before now, there were two major seasons; rainy season and dry season.

Rainy season spans from March till September and dry season starts from November to March.The dry season has a harmattan wind that blows usually in November to December and then gives way for extremely hot temperatures between December to March.”

Worsened by power interruptions

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on her experience, a businesswoman in the Ilesha area of Osun State, Toyin Ogunmokun, said the troubles with the weather situation were compounded by power interruptions. “The heat in this area is so unbearable and the DISCOs are not helping the situation at all.

“The people that said the weather is usually hot are very right because we’re supposed to be in harmattan season but I don’t understand what’s going on.” Also, Kunle Soretire, an Abeokuta resident, said: “The effects of climate change are just too evident for us all to see. Before , by October ending, there were dews left, right and centre, and this goes well into the end of January.

What we have now is like we took a bad AC for gas topping instead of a major fix or replacement, little cold for some days like this, the rest is our fans. “The solution is to sleep outside or to bathe for those of us that don’t have a Mikano generator at home.”

Blame it on human activities

Commenting, a teacher in the Mowe area of Ogun State, Kunle Atoyebi, said human activities like deforestation cannot be divorced from the reasons for heat and absence of harmattan in some parts of Nigeria.

“The major reason for the sudden disappearance of harmattan is because of human activities in this region. Deforestation has happened a lot here , most land meant for agricultural purposes had been sold for construction and industrialization. Greenhouse effects and global warming are the reason for the heat occurring here.Go to the North, it is not like this. I was born and bred in Kwara State. I attended school in the North.

It is very cold in the North because the land are majorly used for farming and construction of buildings are evenly spaced.” Meanwhile, for a trader in the Potiskum area of Yobe State, Yakubu Audu, nothing has significantly changed. ” We don’t feel heat here. I can’t feel any heat

I’ve not noticed anything different here. It’s just the normal weather. But if you go to places like Yola in Adamawa State, Katsina, Sokoto, those places should be very hot now,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Developed countries responsible for climate crisis in Nigeria – Minister

Baring his mind on the climate crisis ravaging the world, including Nigeria at the r cently concluded COP 28 summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, said the industrialized world created a lot of climate issues that have affected vulnerable countries, including Nigeria. “Desertification, coastal erosion and a lot of issues that led to all this.

So, this year, I think we are lucky. The current president of COP is very determined. I was very impressed with his speech.” He added: “And the biggest issue is those of loss and damage, which I think is one that affects most of us because we have for a long time been victims of climate change, which is not really our own making.”

According to the now suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, climate change is very critical and central to what her ministry does. She stated that most of the humanitarian crises “are as a result of climate change ” “The flooding, which you see every other time in Nigeria is as a result of climate change.

And of course, there are issues around the drying up of the Lake Chad Basin, as well as the Sahel and the rest of it, which has led to people losing their livelihoods, over 40 million persons, who depend on this Lake Chad Basin, losing their livelihoods.

“Now, these people have become very gullible. They go into poverty, and they can now become easy prey for people who want to recruit them into all of these terrorist organizations that are causing insurgency. “We can’t be trying to bring people out of humanitarian crises and then allowing more people to fall in as a result of climate change.

And that’s why we are at this meeting.” Also, in a bid to have a sustainable and eco-friendly future, President Bola Tinubu had introduced a pioneering initiative to deploy a fleet of 100 electric buses.

According to President Tinubu, the strategic initiative is aimed at significantly reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernizing the country’s transportation systems as part of a larger effort to position Nigeria and Africa as the pioneering frontier of green manufacturing and industrialization with a focus on natural gas as a transition fuel along- side other renewable energy sources.

“This initiative stands as a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship as clearly exemplified through our collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative. Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments.

“We recognize the imperative of fostering an environment that not only attracts investment but also upholds standardized and sustainable industrial practices. As a manifestation of our forward-thinking approach, we are actively looking to implement robust, enabling policies and frameworks that will serve as the catalyst for the burgeoning growth of the carbon market within our national borders.

“In further driving my commitment, I have recently approved an Inter-governmental Committee on Carbon Markets to be chaired by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Director- General of the National Council on Climate Change to drive this visionary plan,” Tinubu stated in a statement signed by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

‘How World Bank complicates climate crisis despite green pledges’ With the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation identified as the chief causes of climate crisis by some experts, Urgewald, a campaign group that monitors global fossil fuel finance, found that the World Bank allegedly funnelled billions of dollars into fossil fuels across the world in 2022 in spite of its green pledges.

Specifically, the World Bank was said to have provided about $3.7billion in trade finance, believed to have bankrolled oil and gas developments. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that in fiscal year 2022, World Bank Group lending for climate-related investments reached 36 percent or $31.7 billion, exceeding the Bank Groups new climate finance target of 35 percent as outlined in the 2021-2025 World Bank Group Climate Change Action Plan.

According to the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Secretary General, Celeste Saulo, the whole world must make drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and step up the transition to renewable energy sources.

Also, António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, recently warned that 2023 was a mere preview of the catastrophic future that awaits, if “we don’t act now”. He said the whole world must respond to record-breaking temperature rises with path- breaking action.

Battle not lost

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the Head of Communication, Nigeria Conservation Foundation, Oladapo Soneye, said despite the seeming inadequate preparation for the effects of climate change, campaigns can still be intensified to check its effects. He said: “We are leading advocacy,awareness about climate change, so that people can know it’s here. We are talking about the impact of climate change.

What are the things to look out for to really know this thing is affecting us? What are the little things you can do without spending much money to mitigate its effects? We may not be adequately prepared for the effects, but we are making efforts to check its effects.We can’t say we have lost the battle yet.

Part of the discussions on climate change centre on encouraging organizations to embrace green energy, introducing it to households. Last year, when fuel prices increased, people began to use gas. They were trying to see how they could begin to switch to alternatives without making use of fossil fuel. “But the campaign has to be intensified.

It shouldn’t be limited to cities alone. It should be taken to rural areas. Let people know that the climate change effect is here and this is what has led us to where we are now.

So,what should people do? How do they embrace green energy? How do they look at solar energy? How do they look at sustainable living? How do they embrace it so that we don’t continue to deplete the Ozone Layer to reduce its impact? At every workshop , conference, we should ensure that a slot is given to discussions on climate change. The more people hear about it, the more they take action.”

For his part, the Medical Director, Prince and Princess Hospital, Dr Erinfolami Olatokunbo, said direct heat from the sun could cause heat stroke, heat exhaustion, noting that albinos exposed to extreme heatwaves stand the risk of developing skin cancer. He, however, voiced the need to take more water, wear light clothing, among other measures to check the direct effect of extreme heat.