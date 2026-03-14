Heatwave: NEMA Cautions Nigerians On Fire Outbreaks, Health Risk

As the heatwaves continues to rise across parts of the country, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday, cautioned Nigerians on the increased risk of fire outbreaks and heat-related health challenges.

The agency, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Manzo Ezekiel, said the prevailing heatwave conditions have heightened the likelihood of fire incidents and health complications, urging citizens to take preventive measures.

The agency noted that the elevated temperatures currently being experienced in many parts of the country had also been confirmed by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) in its recent forecasts.

Beyond fire safety, the NEMA boss advised Nigerians to take precautionary steps to protect themselves from heat-related health challenges.

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The agency further advised Nigerians to exercise caution in the handling and use of materials that could easily trigger fire outbreaks, particularly under extreme heat conditions.

It stressed the need for proper storage of flammable substances and warned against activities that could increase the risk of fire outbreaks.

The statement read, “Following the recent rise in daily temperatures and heatwave conditions across parts of the country, the National Emergency Management Agency cautions on the heightened risk of fire disasters and related health challenges that may arise from the prevailing weather situation.

“The agency noted that the elevated temperatures being experienced in many parts of the country have been confirmed in recent forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, which indicates the likelihood of persistent heat conditions during this period.

“She urged households, business operators and public institutions to pay close attention to the safe use of electrical appliances, gas cylinders and other combustible materials, noting that excessive heat can increase the vulnerability of such items to ignition.”