Heat Wave: Battling Hot Weather, Power Outages, Rising Fuel Cost

This is not the best of times for Nigerians. The reason is the intense heat that is bearing down on everyone. Across homes, offices and even markets, Nigerians are feeling the heat in the midst of epileptic power supply and the rising fuel prices. There are several reported illnesses associated with the heat wave. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE reports.

The situation which was like pouring salt into an open wound is worsened by the erratic power supply in the country that has also become terribly rationalised. As such, the Federal Government is facing severe criticism over persistent power cuts, with national grid generation dropping to a 21-month low in February 2026. The reasons given include inadequate gas supply for thermal plants, aging infrastructure, and massive debt, leading to increased load shedding.

The government says it’s pursuing sector reforms, such as the Electricity Act 2023, and collaborating with foreign firms for improvements. The Power outages as at the month March degenerated to a 43% drop in gas supply, which is hindering thermal power plant operations. According to reports, the national grid’s available capacity fell to 4,384 MW in February 2026, the lowest since June 2024, despite an installed capacity of roughly 13,000 MW.

Policy and structural changes

The 2023 Electricity Act allows states to regulate, generate, and distribute electricity, aiming to decentralise the sector to improve efficiency. The government is also attempting to address the crisis through public-private partnerships, such as in the Defence Academy’s solar project.

The Power Sector is currently facing a N6.8 trillion debt crisis, which hampers its operations. The Federal Government is exploring initiatives to combat the situation, including increasing generation capacities. Indeed, the weather is harsh on everyone! With the poor power supply, many communities, environments and neighborhoods, especially those that are in total blackoutmeaning that, they don’t even experience power supply at all running for weeks, months and some times, years, grouped themselves to visit DISCO offices across Nigeria.

For instance, a popular community in Ogun State, called “Orimerumu, Oniyanrin,” called Sunday Telegraph to air their grievances against the government for neglect of their community. They said they can’t remember the last time they saw power supply. The community largely depends on generator for alternative power supply and Solar energy but it is a luxury for some of them as they can’t afford either the generator or solar power supply.

Hence, they make use of the traditional lantern (locally called Atupa) or rechargeable solar bulb or flash lights that they take to charging centre for a fee. According to a resident: “N50 now seems useless. So, the charging fee starts from N100 per hour and ever since there has been increase in fuel price, the charging price went up to N500 per hour.”

A brief visit to this community reveals the nature of the environment. First, the road is only motorable half way, then bumpy, narrow and sandy throughout the community and way down to the Olowotedo bus stop. Sunday Telegraph observed that the place is a new site that is begging for government’s attention all round, in terms of basic amenities, mostly water and electricity.

The loud advertisement of Moju powder truly depicts their level of struggling with the heat wave. Moju powder is a local powder mostly used by most African nursing mothers on their infants/babies’ tender skins to beat heat rashes or prevent skin damage. The oral advertisement goes thus: “Come buy your Moju powder while I am still around. Don’t let this heat and government insensitivity, destroy your bodies.” The local parlance advertisement was sang in a sweet sonorous voice.

As the woman was hawking the powder and screaming its usefulness, another woman was also advertising cold sachet and bottled water: “Buy cold water to kill the thirst. Do not let the harsh weather injure you. Life has no duplicate.” Funny but fact! Also, some residents of about 11 communities in Osun State, Oshogbo precisely, last week, took to the palace of their Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, to protest the epileptic power supply in their areas.

They complained of a worsening power situation that is crippling their businesses. It wasn’t joke but reality when they, penultimate Thursday, staged a protest and issued a seven-day ultimatum to the management of IBEDC, warning that failure to meet their demands within the stipulated period could lead to lawful collective actions, including reconsidering operational access for IBEDC personnel in the affected areas.

They all called on the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene to ensure fair and stable electricity distribution. Dr. Mohammed Basheer, on behalf of the communities, told Journalists that residents received less than nine hours of electricity throughout the entire seven-day ultimatum.

He criticised the management of IBEDC for petitioning the Department of State Services (DSS) over the earlier protest, alleging that the distribution company falsely claimed that the demonstration was not peaceful. “Demanding electricity for our homes, our institutions and our businesses is not a crime. The United Communities will not be intimidated,” he said.

He said that it was ironic that communities hosting critical national infrastructure responsible for transmitting electricity across Nigeria continue to suffer prolonged darkness. “It is important to remind the public that our communities host major national infrastructure responsible for transmitting electricity across Nigeria. It is therefore deeply ironic and unacceptable that communities hosting critical power infrastructure remain trapped in darkness,” he said.

He added: “Our communities are home to several strategic institutions whose operations depend heavily on stable electricity supply like Osun State University, Nigerian Air Force Research Institute, Nigeria Army Training Depot, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation(OSBC) and many business hubs.” Most Nigerians are confused if it is another season of heat wave or climate change. Of a truth, the weather is not friendly at all.

It is with attendant consequences on Nigerians economically, health-wise and general wellbeing. In Lagos, Ogun and Ibadan for instance, it is now a common sight to see rough looking skin everywhere in the society, commercial buses, bus stops, departmental stores, where women gather at the cosmetics sector looking for products suitable for the rashes on their body, mostly visible on the neck lane, arms, legs and breasts cleavages.

Unfortunately, it is mostly difficult to dress up because they need the fresh air on their bodies. One thing Sunday Telegraph observed is that most people now go about with white powder visibly seen on their necks and chests, obviously to kill the heat rash on them. For those that are ignorant on how to beat the effect of the heat on them, they are the ones mostly seen, scratching their bodies, legs and arms carelessly on the road, at bus stops and inside the buses.

Noticeable on them are heat-rashes, goose pimples, especially on their faces. That is mild and perhaps tolerable compared to the other health impacts that seem on the rise such as diarrhoea, confusion due to restless nights and lethargic feelings. To worsen these effects is the rationalised power supply. For all those Sunday Telegraph spoke to, the common complaint is that no power to pump water to cool off the day’s heat and sweat.

Lamentations all through

Pa Ganiu Owode, an Uber driver and a resident of a community, Mowe area of Ogun State, said since they do not regularly get power supply in his area, he adopted a faint strategy to escape the heat as simply opening the window at night and taking cool shower more than once a day. He told Sunday Telegraph the heat had become extremely difficult to cope with, especially as there is no electricity supply in his area.

“The temperature is extremely high during the day. And upon getting home after a day’s hard job, it is depressing as there is no light to put on the fan, no water in the compound. I would have to go buy two buckets of water.”

He explained further: “I can’t sleep peacefully and soundly as I do get woken up soaked with sweat. I do get up to use half of the water in the bucket to bath and by 4am again, I will use the remaining one to bath. That is when I can enjoy the sleep till 7:30am, when I finally wake for another day hustling. It’s really a terrible situation,” he said.

He lamented the price hike per bucket, from N100 to N250. “Unfortunately, electricity is not stable here. We usually have power for only about four hours a day, and we may not experience the power supply more than twice or once a week,” he said. Ibukun Ajayi, a frozen food dealer, told Sunday Telegraph that, “this terrible situation has gotten me really depressed. “Sometimes, the electricity only comes back late at night or around midnight.

Sales have dropped sharply because of bad power supply. Once the frozen foods lose their ice, they begin to rot and smell to customer’s irritation and rejection and no light to keep them frozen and fresh. At first, I would dash the goods out, or throw them away.

Then, my supplier, who has a large cold room advised that I should be taking the goods bit by bit, so as to reduce shortage of profit. N10,000 fuel is not enough to keep the frozen goods fresh throughout the day and no power supply to keep them frozen for the night. I spend more than my profit to buy fuel which is still not enough,” she lamented.

Babatunde Ogiriosa, a major meat butcher at Ogba Retail Market, has lost the glow on his face and the happy zeal with which he beckons customers to come patronise him. He told Sunday Telegraph that he no longer kills the number of goats he did daily because of the erratic power supply.

“Before this period, I butcher up to 10 goats and a Cow daily and if I do not finish selling the meat that day, I keep them in a deep freezer against the next day but it’s no more the same as there is no light to keep them fresh overnight.

Hence, I limit myself to just three and sometimes two goats and a quarter Cow a day. I also pay double to keep the remaining ones in cold room. I pay N3,500 as against N1,500 that I used to pay,” he said. Godspower Okezie said he and his wife simply rely on measures like opening windows and drinking water to manage the heat.

“We can’t make use of common fans at night during the hot period. Our doctor told us to manage the situation as best possible. He told us to rely on opening windows, staying in shaded areas and drinking plenty of water to manage the heat,” he said.

He added: “We have stopped laying on the bed due to the heat waves. Myself, wife and three children lay on the floored tiles when sleeping. And I open the windows for fresh air and ensure every one of us take enough water to avoid dehydration.”

Students also cry

Students, mostly those on campuses and Boarding houses, are not left out of these harsh weather lamentations. For them, it is like, hell on earth! Some students of a higher institution of learning told Sunday Telegraph that they sleep inside their hostels like living in a terrible prison. They described their living condition as horrible! Reason is because of a rationalised power supply.

“The light supply on our campus is very low. We hardly get power supply for straight two hours and all the hours put together can’t be more than five hours per day.

They lamented that the most dreadful moments for them is always at night, when the school authority switches the light between 10pm and 1pm. “Outside the power supply, the university switches on the light by 7pm and put it off by 11pm.

By that time, we are left to the mercy of a tiny window to generate natural air for us and we are about six in a room,” they disclosed. They recounted a situation where a student fainted due to the heat and several others were taken to school’s clinic because they were vomiting and stooling.

A few of the students, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph, also displayed the rashes on part of their bodies- arms and faces. Their faces (mostly male students were covered in rashes of sorts. As they were talking, they were scratching their chests, chins, and hands.

The girls said they took to using different tube creams on their bodies to clear off the skin rashes. “But instead of the skin to be completely smooth, we discover skin disclouration or pigmentation of the skin on our bodies. The skin doctor told us it’s useless and harmful using tube cream under this terribly hot weather.”

The students said further that they were advised to avoid using cream this period. Instead, they should light body oil on themselves. “What that means is, we will become dark, darker in complexion and rough looking within this period,” they said. The nightmare of the students is mostly at night when they retire to their hostels.

When Sunday Telegraph approached the Dean of Students Affairs of the institution, he said that the harsh weather and critical power supply are situations that affect everyone in the country. “It’s not our fault. Apart from the economic hardship that is challenging everyone including institutions like ours, the power supply is something we can’t really help. We don’t get more than six hours of electricity supply on campus; there is price increase on diesel and petrol.

Reason we can’t afford to put on the generator for more five hours daily. We know what that amounts to in the school’s coffers. And we can’t add to school fees at this level. The situation is affecting every part of the university, like our computer systems, printers, and copier machines. We are trying to salvage the situations as best possible as we can,” he said.

Hospitals get more patients

On a visit to one of the Lagos General hospitals, Sunday Telegraph observed that many patients were being treated for heat related issues, such as body rashes, dizziness, headache, stooling, vomiting or general body weakness, among other health complaints.

Sunday Telegraph observed that the crowd at the Paediatric section was longer than other sections of the hospital. There was no quietness at all in that section as children were uncontrollably crying and itching.

Their tender skins, mostly the neck areas and around their faces, were more reddish with big pimples. Their parents looked confused and unhappy, yet they kept trying to pacify their babies. Some mothers even pulled off their babies’ dresses and wipe off with small soaked towels in water. Some of the babies couldn’t even cry but they looked pitiable and helpless…all waiting to see their doctors and for their vitals to be taken.

Water sellers smile to the banks

As the popular adage says, “turn a lemon into lemonade.” Meaning that as majority are crying over the terrible conditions of both weather and erratic power supply, those selling water, both sachets and bottles are busy cashing out and smiling to the banks. A bottle of chilled water now sells for between N250 and N300 depending on the area.

But majority of places in Lagos and Ogun states are now selling a N200 bottle water for N250 and in highbrow areas and school environments, a very chilled bottle water or blocked one sells for N300 while lightly chilled bottled water goes for N250.

Mild conversation

Customer: Madam, when did N200 increase to N300 per bottle water? Seller: Madam, please move forward or ask your government what happened to power supply and fuel price increase.” In the traffic around Igando, and traffic around Ojota, Ojuelegba, area of Lagos, also on the Lagos/Ibadan Express way; three sachets of water otherwise called ‘pure water’ was sold for N100.

Not anymore! Now, it is sold N50 per chilled sachet, thereby bringing back value and recognition to the near forgotten Naira note. Shockingly, most of the customers buying the chilled bottle/sachet water do not complain of the slight change in price.

They said, as long as it is available to quench their thirst. In a chat with some of the sellers, one of them said: “Everything has its season. I believe this is our season. Those of us selling water, I can’t remember the last time I sold more than three packets of bottled water and five bags of sachets water.

This period, after cost price of my water business, both sachet and bottled, I cruise home with profit margin of nothing less than N100,000. Truly, the weather is terrible on us all but whoever looks at the discomfort side will die in penury. I am happy that I can comfortably support my husband in taking care of the home needs and the children’s need and I am able to save hugely.

Before the weather condition calms down, I should be bold enough to count millions in my bank account,” she hopes. A group of water sellers at Wawa bus stop laughingly told Sunday Telegraph that as much as they were truly making money, they were not to be blamed for the weather condition. “Nature is taking its own course in the existence of human but we are not to blame.

The blame should rather go to the government, who refused to give us electricity to calm down the intensity of the heat wave on us,” they said. The women further gave reasons for the increase in price of both sachet and bottled water. “A sachet of huge iced block that was sold for N600 now goes for N1,200 per nylon.

We have no option but to pay if we want to remain in business. Our suppliers told us that they don’t rely on government electricity to generate ice block but petrol and diesel, which is true. So, if they increase the price of their products because of our government’s insensitivity, we have no choice but to increase our prices too,” they said.

The women said they are strategic in their business, starting from Mowe, down to Ibafo, to Magboro, Arepo and to Wawa at different time for each of the mentioned bus stops.

They said the different areas have peak period of buyers at the bus stops. “In a day for this heat period, each of us sell up between 50 and 70 packs of bottle water ( that means between 600 and 840 pieces of bottled water and about 100 bags of sachet water). We will admit that this is our season.”

They said. At Kara Long bridge (on Lagos/Ibadan expressway) bus stop, some young men who sell only sachet water corroborated the women that truly, they are smiling to the banks on daily basis, “but it is not easy at all with what we feel under the intense Sun daily. We keep ourselves moving and active by intermittently tearing open some cold sachet water and pouring ourselves from the heads.

Then, we become energetic and start running through the traffic to sell to both passers-by and passengers inside moving vehicles,” they said. One of the boys removed his shirt to show what his skin looks like.

The front view was covered in rashes while his back was terribly covered in multicoloured skin rashes. “The rashes are peppering me but I pour the cold water on it during the day and at night, I apply Dustin powder,” he said.

Dermatology treatment

Dr. Faiza Adebayo, a Cosmetic Dermatologist, told Sunday Telegraph that residents should focus on cooling the skin and reducing inflammation to treat conditions like heat rash and sun sensitivity.

She recommended key remedies to include cool baths, Calamine Lotion, Hydrocortisone cream for itching, and wearing loose, breathable clothing. “Avoid heavy, greasy moisturisers that block pores.

“Use powders, like Corn Starch, to keep skin dry in areas prone to chafing, such as the neck and groin.” · Cooling Measures: Take cool showers or baths to reduce body heat, and allow skin to air-dry rather than rub with a towel.

·Clothing Choices: Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothing to allow sweat to evaporate and prevent skin irritation.

· Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids to maintain the body’s ability to sweat. She added that if the heat rash does not improve after a few days, “or if you develop fever, chills, or increased pain, seek medical attention.”