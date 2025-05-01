Heat May Have Triggered Giwa Barracks Armoury Explosions – Borno Fire Service

Share

The Borno State Fire Service has disclosed that extreme heat may have contributed to the fire outbreak that led to a series of explosions at the ammunition depot within Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri.

The incident, which occurred late Wednesday night, caused widespread panic among residents of the state capital, with multiple loud blasts and red flares lighting up the sky around the military facility.

According to a statement released by the Directorate of Fire Service under the Ministry of Information and Internal Security, the fire started at approximately 10:30 p.m. on April 30, 2025. The blaze reportedly reached the armoury section of the barracks, setting off explosions from stored munitions.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the intense heat in Maiduguri around this time of the year may have triggered or conflagrated the fire,” the statement said.

Authorities confirmed that a joint emergency response team comprising personnel from the Nigerian Army Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, and Borno State Fire Service was immediately deployed to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

The explosions, which began around 12:05 a.m. Thursday, forced many nearby residents to evacuate their homes in fear, with eyewitnesses reporting tremors and bright flashes from the direction of the barracks.

The incident follows closely on the heels of a similar tragedy just weeks ago, in which an explosion along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road claimed the lives of seven commuters.

Officials have urged the public to remain calm, assuring that further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and to prevent future occurrences.

