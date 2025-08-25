We commend the Lagos State House of Assembly for its people oriented policy which culminated in plans to amend the Lagos State Tenancy Law of 2011. A new Tenancy bill is under consideration and the public is being carried along.

The new bill seeks to reduce the 10 per cent charge of the total annual rent by Estate Agents as agency fee by half. When this is done, tenants will pay not more than five per cent of annual rent. Unfortunately, some Estate Agents have continued to go against this government policy of not charging more than 10 per cent.

It does appear that since the exit of Governor Babatunde Fashola in 2015, tenants have been forced to walk through the valley of the shadow of death.

Estate Agents are so powerful that some of them charge as much as 20 per cent as agency fee. There is an instance of a three-bedroom bungalow going for N3 million as rent but the agent in charge asked prospective tenants to pay N600,000 as agency fee. He is also fronting for a lawyer to collect another N600, 000 as agreement fee.

An extra amount of N400, 000 is attached as caution fee. The import is that the tenant will part with nearly N5 million, out of which the real owner of the property will pocket N3 million, while the agent smiles home with enough money to pay the monthly salary of a top civil servant. The relevant law to tame these heartless Estate Agents is in place.

There is the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) charged with the responsibility of sanitising the Real Estate sector. Defaulters are liable to refund the extra charge in full, go to jail or pay a fine of N1 million. What is needed is the will to do the needful. Some Estate Agents are so powerful that they go behind professional estate management firms to feed landlords with lies.

These ruthless ones, in their bid to make money by hook or crook, do not believe in the decency that goes with trained and cultured professionals. In one bizarre case, an agent sent a message to a house owner based in one of the South-west states outside Lagos, that his house was unoccupied since the departure of the tenant.

The landlord had to call the estate management firm in charge of the house to express disappointment that it took an outsider to inform him. The firm despatched one of its officers to the said house, on arrival, he was shocked to find the tenant, whose rent was still running, there.

They hide under the trending word, “networking”. One agent will take a prospective tenant to another agent and within the twinkle of an eye; five agents are handling one house

The sight was contrary to the picture painted by the estate agent. Without waiting to hear the true story, the house owner put up the house for sale, using the informant estate agent and by passing the office that had been in charge over the years.

What the agent did was to tell the landlord that the property could be sold for 100 per cent more than the going price. That was enough to knock out the professional firm that would never go to that obnoxious length.

The import is that landlords are being forced into deals that appear so mouthwatering but are actually a ploy by agents to make money. Lagos is not lawless. The House of Assembly is equal to the task. What must be done is for Governor Babajide SanwoOlu to come hard on these merciless estate agents, using LASRERA.

One of his predecessors made life easier for tenants. LASRERA should start biting, that is the only language that can cage these undesirable elements who parade themselves as estate agents. There is an authentic Real Estate Agents Association of Nigeria. This is the body that should reform itself and flush out money mongers.

The business has become so nauseating that almost every idle Lagosians can claim to be into real estate. You see them looking out for homes, real, abandoned and fake, and deceiving house hunters with all kinds of charges. They hide under the trending word, “networking”. One agent will take a prospective tenant to another agent and within the twinkle of an eye; five agents are handling one house.

This process accounts for the high fees which are meant to benefit these agents of many colors at the expense of the one searching for accommodation. It is also not difficult to involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The best place for people who feed on the pains of fellow citizens is a jail house. If not checked soonest, these agents will become more daring than street urchins.

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Housing has the statistics. Over 70 per cent of Lagos residents are tenants and housing deficit has risen by 15 per cent from 2.95 million units in 2016, to 3.4 million units in 2025. A mega city should be closing the gap, not expanding the woes.

Sanwo-Olu must rid Lagos of touts who torment tenants with such shameful charges as inspection fees, finder’s fees, caution fees and move about freely like untouchables. When people say Lagos is No Man’s Land, they may be referring to these brutes who parade themselves as estate agents!