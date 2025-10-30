Heartburn Might Signal Drinking Problem –Study

Frequent heartburn might be a sign that an affected individual has a drinking problem, a study has shown. Results of the study are published in the ‘Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine’.

Patients had an 18 per cent higher risk of diagnosis with alcohol use disorder if they suffered from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also called acid reflux or heartburn.

“If we know GERD patients are at higher risk, we can start asking the right questions and offering help sooner,” lead researcher Dr. Kimberly Schiel said. She’s acting chair of family and community medicine at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

GERD might serve as a potential warning flag for alcoholism, researchers reasoned, because GI problems frequently occur as a consequence of heavy alcohol consumption. An earlier study estimated that drinkers have a 48 per cent increased risk of GERD, with their risk increasing alongside their consumption, researchers said.