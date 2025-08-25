Heartbreak For Boniface Again As Milan’s Move Collapses Like Saudi Deal

It’s another bitter blow for Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, as his proposed loan move to Italian giants AC Milan has collapsed due to medical concerns.

The 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star had been on the verge of joining Milan on a season-long loan, with the Italian club set to pay £5 million, and an option to make the deal permanent for £24 million. However, multiple reports now confirm that the deal is off after the striker reportedly failed his medical.

Concerns were raised over his right knee, which has previously suffered two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries during his time with Norwegian side Bodo Glimt. AC Milan’s sporting director Igli Tare confirmed the club had to be cautious, saying, “His football skills are excellent, but we must take the right decision.”