Heart Of Midlothian Sign Norwegian Midfielder, Kartum 

Heart of Midlothian has strengthened their squad with the signing of Sander Kartum from Norwegian club, Brann for an undisclosed fee.

New Telegraph reports that the 29-year-old midfielder has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract, bringing a wealth of experience from Norway’s top flight.

Kartum played a pivotal role in Brann’s back-to-back runners-up finishes in the Eliteserien, making 35 appearances last season, including 20 starts.

His contributions also extended to European competition, with Brann securing a Europa Conference League victory over St Mirren earlier this season.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley expressed enthusiasm for the new addition, highlighting Kartum’s technical prowess and attacking capabilities:

“Sander is a technically gifted player who connects the team in the middle of the pitch and provides an attacking threat in the final third.

“He brings much-needed balance and experience to our team.”

Kartum’s career began at Stjordals-Blink, where he achieved three promotions and league titles, propelling the club from Norway’s fourth tier to the second.

He later joined Kristiansund, contributing to their sixth-place finish in the Eliteserien before moving to Brann.

Kartum is the latest addition in a busy transfer window for Hearts, following the arrivals of central defenders Michael Steinwender from Varnamo and Jamie McCart from Rotherham United.

Striker Elton Kabangu has also joined the squad on loan from Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

Neil Critchley reflected on the window so far, saying:

“It’s been a really positive transfer window. Kartum’s arrival enhances our attacking options, and we are confident in the squad’s capability for the season ahead.”

The addition of Kartum marks another step in Hearts’ bid to strengthen their lineup and push for success in domestic and European competitions.

