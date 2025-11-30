Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has issued a bold warning ahead of Anthony Joshua’s upcoming showdown with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, insisting that defeat on December 19 would leave the former heavyweight champion with no choice but to consider retirement.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Joshua and Paul are set to clash at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, in a bout that has generated global attention.

While Paul continues to campaign for recognition as a legitimate contender, Hearn says the pressure rests firmly on Joshua, who he believes must deliver a dominant performance.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn acknowledged Paul’s growth in the sport but argued that the American remains far below Joshua’s level

He dismissed rumours suggesting the fight was fixed, stressing that such an act would be “illegal” and praising Paul for stepping up for what he described as a genuine test.

Hearn went further, saying a loss for Joshua would be unthinkable not only for the fighter but for his own future in the sport.

“If I’m wrong, then maybe it’s time for me to step away too. If AJ loses, perhaps we should both retire,” he said. “AJ, the weight of the boxing world is on your shoulders.”

Despite that dramatic stance, Hearn expressed full confidence in Joshua’s ability to overwhelm Paul.

“I expect a straightforward demolition,” he said, adding that Paul will quickly realise “there is no escape” once Joshua begins to apply pressure.

He described Joshua as a fighter who wastes no time when sensing vulnerability.

“The moment he smells blood, he goes for the finish. And if he lets his hands go in this fight, Jake Paul is in serious trouble,” Hearn stated.

Joshua enters the fight with a professional record of 28 wins and four losses, including 25 knockouts. Paul, meanwhile, boasts a 12-1 record with seven knockouts as he prepares for the biggest challenge of his boxing career.