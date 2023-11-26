Hearn Eagers To See Anthony Joshua Fight In Africa

Legendary boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn is hoping to schedule a fight for Anthony Joshua in Africa.

The two-time former unified world heavyweight champion’s last two bouts have been held at The O2 Arena in London.

Those contests followed consecutive losses to current WBA, IBF and WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk in Tottenham and Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old will next take on Swedish fighter, Otto Wallin, again in Saudi, on December 23.

However, Hearn is eager for a future bout to take place in Africa.

He said this while speaking exclusively to BBC World Service’s Newsday: “It’s something that would be iconic for the sport.

One of the most high-profile boxing events of all time took place in Africa in 1974, when Muhammad Ali and George Foreman entered the ropes in Zaire, now Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hearn is hoping to replicate the global appeal of that contest billed as the Rumble in the Jungle with Joshua as the marquee name.

The Matchroom chairman added: “With that [50th] anniversary approaching, we’ve often talked about a big Anthony Joshua fight even revisiting the famous scenes in Zaire of the Rumble in the Jungle.

“We’ve had a couple of approaches. Obviously, Anthony Joshua with his Nigerian descent is always keen to visit and stage a major event there.

“Visually, it would be incredible and something Anthony would love to tick off the box before the end of his career.”