Hearing On NDIC’s Case Against Gulf Bank’s Ex-MD, Others Continues

The Federal High Court, Lagos, presided over by Justice Dan Osiagor, has fixed February 21, 24 and 28 for further hearing of the case brought against the former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of the defunct Gulf Bank, Babajide Rogers, a former Director and shareholder of the bank, Prince Adekunle Adeyeba, its former Company Secretary, Uche Uwechia, and others, by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corpora – tion (NDIC).

In 2013, the NDIC, as complainant and the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) as the prosecuting agency, preferred a charge against Rogers, Adeyeba, Uwechia, Gareth Mervyn Wilcox, Ibom Power Company and Lyk Engineering Company Ltd, at the Federal High Court Lagos Judicial Division.

Furthermore, in 2023, the Attorney General of the Federation granted a fiat to Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, who brought 28 count charges against the defendants before the said Court, presided by Justice Osiagor.

The defendants, who are currently being prosecuted for financial malpractices involving the sum of N6.27 billion and $64.10 million, are charged with granting credit facilities without adequate collateral, money laundering, and conversion while they served as part of the Executive Management of the defunct Gulf Bank.

During the prosecution of the matter which came up for trial, on Wednesday, the first Prosecution Witness, Mr. Joseph Okechukwu Okolonji (retired Deputy Director and former Head of Criminal Investigation Unit of NDIC) presented his testimony.

New Telegraph reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoked the operating license of Gulf Bank on 16th January, 2006, citing the bank’s inability to recapitalise.

