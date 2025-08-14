Healthy Living Can Prevent Half Of Cancer Cases –Experts

Health stakeholders have called for urgent lifestyle changes among Nigerians, stressing that up to half of all cancer cases could be prevented through healthier living.

This message was at the heart of the sixth Ellen Adeyinka Anjorin Cancer Foundation (EAACF) Annual Public Lecture, held virtually to raise awareness on cancer prevention and management. Consultant Gynaecologist and Executive Director of End Cervical Cancer Nigeria Initiative, Dr. Ishak Lawal, revealed that “About 30 to 50 per cent of cancers can be prevented by lifestyle modification, exercise, cessation of smoking, limited alcohol intake, and a healthy diet.”

With over 100,000 new cancer cases and about 70,000 cancerrelated deaths recorded annually in Nigeria, this means that tens of thousands of lives could be saved each year through preventive measures alone. Lawal explained that oxidative stress plays a critical role in cancer growth by creating conditions that allow malignant cells to thrive.

He emphasised that prevention is not a myth, adding that the remaining 30 to 50 per cent of cases could be avoided through screening, vaccination, early detection, and prompt treatment.

Dr. Abosede Adebayo-Oke highlighted that diet and nutrition remain powerful tools in cancer prevention. She recommended prioritising whole plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, while limiting processed meats, refined sugars, and alcohol.

“Scientific evidence shows that dietary habits and specific nutrients can regulate cancer risk and even improve treatment outcomes,” she noted.

Pharmaceutical expert Pharmacist Ifeanyi Ogbolu addressed the challenges patients face while on cancer medication, sharing strategies to manage common side effects and improve quality of life during treatment.

The lecture’s convener, Dr. Olusegun Anjorin, founded EAACF in memory of his wife, Mrs. Ellen Adeyinka Anjorin, who died of colon cancer. Registered as an NGO in 2020, EAACF has since expanded from a personal tribute into a nationwide movement for awareness, education, prevention, and advocacy.

“Over the years, we have conducted community outreaches, cancer screenings, and public education campaigns across various states. Our ultimate vision is to establish a world-class cancer centre—a beacon of hope and care for generations to come,” Anjorin said.

He acknowledged that cancer remains a growing public health crisis in Nigeria, worsened by rising incidence, limited access to treatment, and crushing financial costs. The annual lecture, he said, serves as a platform for evidence-based solutions and collaborative action among experts, civil society, and government.