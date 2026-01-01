Healthy Bites: Vendors Serve Nutrition, Fun, Family Tourism At GTCO Food & Drink Festival

The maiden GTCO Food and Drink Festival – Holiday Edition was more than a celebration of flavours; it was a showcase of how Nigerian food entrepreneurs are increasingly blending nutrition, innovation and joyful experiences to meet the evolving needs of consumers, while turning the two-day fair into a holiday tourism destination for families.

Held on December 20 and 21 at the GT Centre, Oniru, Lagos, the festival brought together over 213 food and drink vendors, selected from more than 4,000 applications, in what GTCO described as a festive expansion of Africa’s largest food exhibition.

For thousands of families and visitors, the event became a must-visit holiday attraction — a place to eat, shop, relax, dance and bond. One clear trend across the fair was the intentional focus on nutritious and healthier food options, even when offering popular local staples.

Vendors explained that today’s customers want food that is tasty but also mindful of health, affordability and quality. For Yodora Umogbai, founder of Dora Food Inc., the fair was an opportunity to bridge the gap between online food services and physical customer engagement.

Founded in 2019 and relocated from Akure, Ondo State to Lagos in 2023, Dora Food Inc. operates as an online pastry and catering brand offering breakfast packages such as pancakes, waffles, sandwiches, grilled chicken, scrambled eggs, cookies, milkshakes and desserts.

“I wanted to experience how it feels to sell physically to customers, beyond social media,” Umogbai said. “The response has been amazing. Customers walk in, they buy, and the experience has been fun.” She noted that participation in the GTCO Food and Drink Festival was driven by the success stories she had seen from other entrepreneurs and described the initiative as a rare opportunity for small businesses to grow without financial barriers.

“This is free. No bribes. No charges. GTCO is really supporting SMEs like us to meet more people,” she added. Nutrition-driven innovation was also evident at Larder Limited, represented by sales executive Helen Arowobusoye. The brand produces coconut-infused garri, pineapple-infused garri and coconut-infused tapioca — reinventing one of Nigeria’s most consumed staples.

“Garri has always been seen as just carbohydrates,” Arowobusoye explained. “By infusing it with coconut and pineapple, we’re adding nutrients and changing the narrative around garri.” Founded in 2017 initially as a corporate social responsibility project, Larder has grown into a business with outlets in Ikoyi, Lagos, supermarket distribution and international partners. For the company, the GTCO festival is now a familiar ground. “GTCO is our family,” she said.

“This platform brings together everyone — young, old, Gen Z, millennials — to eat, shop and have fun. If you haven’t signed up as a vendor, you’re missing a big opportunity.” Other vendors echoed similar themes, from Boslabos Foods, which offers crunchy plantain chips, beans flour and IJebu garri, to Janice Healthy Treat, whose sugar-free zobo and fresh fruit juices attracted long queues.

Customers watched smoothies and juices prepared live, reinforcing trust, freshness and value. Beyond food, the holiday edition created a mini tourism experience. Families used the fair as a festive outing, combining dining with entertainment.

Children enjoyed a dedicated play zone, while adults explored street food hubs, designer popups, DJ raves and live performances. GTCO Group CEO, Segun Agbaje, described the festival as a celebration of enterprise and shared joy.

“The Holiday Edition reflects our commitment to creating joyful shared experiences while supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the food and beverage value chain,” he said.

By blending nutrition-conscious offerings, SME empowerment and familyfriendly entertainment, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival – Holiday Edition not only satisfied appetites but also delivered memorable holiday experiences, reinforcing Lagos’ growing reputation as a hub for food, culture and lifestyle tourism.