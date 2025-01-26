Healthcare Support: Obi donates a total of N100m to IHM Health System

Share

In a continued effort to support key sectors of development, former Anambra State Governor Mr. Peter Obi and the Presidential Flag bearer of the Labour Party visited the IHM Health System in Mmiata-Anam, Anambra State. The visit reaffirmed his commitment to improving healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation across Nigeria.

The IHM Health System, managed by the Immaculate Heart Sisters, plays a pivotal role in providing essential healthcare services to the rural community of Mmiata-Anam. Recognising the institutional impact, Mr. Obi, alongside his philanthropic partner Prof. Phillip Ozuah, donated N25 million to aid the expansion of the hospital.

This follows a previous N75 million donation made last year to the IHM Specialist Hospital in Nkpor, also managed by the Sisters. Speaking during the visit, Mr. Obi commended the Sisters for their tireless dedication to humanity, emphasising their invaluable role in delivering healthcare to deserving communities.

Speaking further, Obi said: “As for me, investing in critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation is the surest way to drive national growth and development. These sectors form the foundation of a productive and prosperous society.”

The hospital expansion in Mmiata-Anam, the only healthcare facility in the area, is a lifeline for residents, many of whom lack access to quality medical services. The donation, according to Obi, would support infrastructure development and improve healthcare delivery to this remote community.

Mr. Obi expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the hospital, recognising their dedication to improving lives in challenging circumstances. He reiterated his commitment to supporting key institutions across Nigeria to strengthen communities and foster national development.

Responding, the Superior General, Rev. Mother Maureen Akabogu, said that their congregation had not experienced acts of love and charity as shown by Obi. She assured him that they would continue to remember him in their prayers.

Obi was accompanied by Professors Chinyere Stella Okunna and Patrick Obi.

