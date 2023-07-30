Healthcare: Ogbomoso Biomedical Research Hub Partners ANESVAD Foundation

Ogbomoso’s Biomedical Research Hub, Helix Biogen Institute, has unveiled its latest partnership with the ANESVAD Foundation, an international collaborator, for the advancement of biotechnology and healthcare in Oyo State, Nigeria, Africa, and on a global scale.

Led by the Vice Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Prof. Julius Kola Oloke, in conjunction with the Head, Microbiology Department, Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, Dr Oladipo Kolawole, the institute, has been working on ground-breaking innovations in healthcare and biotech.

The collaboration, as gathered, is aiding Ogbomoso’s developing startup environment, Oyo State, and the country as a whole as the biomedical industry continues to grow.

The partnership is expected to also further the hub’s research and development operations towards Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), which economically impact under-developed countries and accelerate partnerships and solutions to advance biotechnology and healthcare on a global scale.

The achievement, Oloke and Kolawole said, would not only benefit the Institute but also reveal the potential of the local business owners and biotechnology advancements, promising a more promising future for Ogbomoso as a groundbreaking biomedical hub.

Kolawole, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan at the weekend, said the institute which is being managed by a group of outstanding scientists, researchers, and bioentrepreneur, was dedicated to advancing ground-breaking innovations in both healthcare and biotech sectors, saying: “This noteworthy development illustrates both Ogbomoso’s rise as a centre for biomedical innovation and entrepreneurship as well as the enormous potential of the local startup scene”

According to Kolawole, the constant pursuit of greatness by the researchers, at the institute was being noticed by the international collaborators and investors who are interested in the biomedical progress of ongoing projects at the institute.

Kolawole disclosed that the institute had a previous record of COVID-19 candidates vaccine already enlisted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Adeleke University, Ede and Trinity Immunoeficient Laboratory, Ogbomoso, among others.