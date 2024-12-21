Healthcare: Lagos Firm Partners General Hospital for Medical Outreach

Share

A leading mobile telephony services firm, STN, has partnered with the General Hospital in Mushin for a health outreach programme aimed at providing vital medical services to the local community.

The initiative, which took place at the hospital midweek, focused on screening and providing treatment for prevalent health conditions such as malaria, high blood pressure, sugar level and other common ailments.

The event captured the attention of around 200 beneficiaries, who were screened and provided with free medication.

General Manager of STN, Mr. Mathias Gago, who spoke during the event, highlighted the company’s commitment to impacting lives of the people in the community.

He emphasised the success of the programme, stating, “We are impressed about the turnout despite little publicity. About 200 people were captured in the exercise, with a focus on testing for malaria, blood pressure, and other common conditions. We also dispensed medications to those who required them.”

Gago further stressed the importance of expanding such initiatives in the future, saying, “This is just the beginning. We hope to capture more locations and reach even more people with our health and other programmes moving forward.”

A beneficiary, Mrs. Taiwo Abawaye, said, “I am so happy to be a part of this programme. I was tested for some ailments and now I received some medications. I particularly like the way the doctor attended to me. This outreach is a blessing.”

Another beneficiary, Ms Ngozi Chukwueze, shared her delight, stating, “I didn’t expect to get such thorough care, and I’m grateful to STN and the General Hospital for providing this important service to us.”

