Healthcare: Experts Seek Deployment Of Local Digital Solution

Experts in the heath sector have urged governments and stakeholders in Nigeria and Africa as whole to explore the critical factors beyond technology that are essential for deployment of digital health solutions for long term success of public health systems across Africa.

According to them, data-backed interventions will help streamline operations and enable formulation of interventions that appreciate the cultural norms when addressing the immediate needs of different communities within the region.

The experts said strategic partnerships, regulatory compliance, and a deep understanding of local contexts were crucial for driving digital health innovations that can succeed in diverse regions.

Speaking during a panel session at the Global Digital Health Forum 2024 held in Nairobi recently, eHealth Africa’s Executive Director, Atef Fawaz, emphasised the importance of integrating technology with local cultures and addressing community-specific needs.

“Understanding the unique healthcare challenges in each individual country allows us to deploy tech solutions that truly make an impact.

For instance, eHealth Africa successfully delivered over 5.8 million vaccines (5,801,209) to 351 primary healthcare facilities across states in Nigeria that was made possible through the deployment of the innovative Logistics Management Information System (LoMIS) application.

“The system significantly improved the availability of vaccines for Routine Immunisation (RI), ensuring timely and efficient distribution while eliminating stockouts at primary healthcare facilities.

This intervention highlights our commitment to strengthening immunisation programs and enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots level,” he said.

In his contribution, Abdulhamid Yahaya, Deputy Director, Global Health Informatics, highlighted the need to understand the local cultural, social, and regulatory landscape so as to build solutions that are designed with local realities in mind.

eHealth Africa Board Member, Micheline Ntiru, said using technology provided stakeholders among them global health leaders, tech innovators, and development experts as well as local communities a platform to create the right solutions that work within the constraints of each community, and with the support of local leadership.

“For instance, local health workers have been using mobile-based reminder systems to improve compliance and overall health outcomes while some local immunisation centres have been sending SMS reminders to parents as well as to provide educational messages about the diseases they protect against.

Mobile phones, now available in nearly 80 per cent of African homes, can also be used during emergencies to dispatch mass announcements about satellite clinic locations and schedules.”

He added: “In response to local health needs, over the past 15 years, eHealth Africa has built a robust tech and operational platform specifically designed to address health delivery challenges.

“Recognising the need for collaboration, we have opened up our operational, management, partner ship, and technology platforms to others, accelerating the entry and adoption of innovations.

By leveraging lessons learned from global successes, we aim to maximise impact and ensure that solutions are well-tailored to every market’s unique market dynamics, making it an ideal entry point for social and economic development initiatives that rely on public health innovations.”

According to the World Health Organisation, increased use of the Internet, email, social networking sites and availability of mobile phones facilitates deployment of eHealth solutions, applications and services towards improvement of national health systems.

