Health workers suspend strike for 21 days after meeting Tinubu

Health workers, under the auspices Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Associated Health Professionals Association (AHPA), have suspended their strike action for 21 days after meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

National Vice President of JOHESI, Obinna Ogbonna, who confirmed the development to newsmen yesterday, noted that good progress was made during their engagement with the president.

He said the health workers “called a meeting shortly after meeting with the president and decided to call off the strike and gave a 21-day timeline to the government.”

“We met with Mr President at the villa earlier today, and he pleaded with the striking health workers to give him the benefit of the doubt that he will resolve the matters amicably to our own benefit and positive results,” Ogbonna said.

“The congress considered his plea and also said we should give a 21-day timeline to assess progress and commitment of state actors in resolving the issues.”