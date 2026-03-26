Health Workers Protest Over Regulatory Bill

On Thursday, Health workers under the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the protest is against the proposed health sector regulatory bill, which is before the National Assembly.

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According to the healthcare workers, if allowed to pass, it would subject every medical profession to the regulation of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

They maintain that all health professions have their regulatory bodies, and that the new bill was seeking to make other health professionals second-class to medical doctors.

The protesters plan to also go to the National Assembly, where they hope to present their case to lawmakers.