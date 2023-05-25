Health Workers Protest, Ask Buhari To Implement Conhess Adjustment Report

Health workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (AHPA) yesterday in Abuja protested against the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands. They decried the non- payment payment of their hazard allowance, the government’s failure to end alleged discrimination in the health industry, as well as an adjustment to Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS). The protesters told President Muhammadu Buhari to approve and implement the Technical Committee Report on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) before leaving office on Monday.

The unions, who issued the government a 15-day ultimatum on May 9 to act on their demands, said they would go on an indefinite strike from today. Addressing newsmen, acting National Secretary Matthew Ajorutu accused the last three Ministers of Health, who were physicians, of deliberately frustrating the adjustment to CONHESS in the last 12 years. The protesters said: “Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Federal Government and JOHESU established strongly that once there is an adjustment in any of the salary structure, the other structure should be adjusted commensurately.

“This social injustice and discriminatory adjustment championed by the Federal Ministry of Health in favour of the physicians and to the great disadvantage of other health workers led to a Trade Dispute declared by JOHESU in September 2021. “This dispute was, how- ever, apprehended by the Minister of Labour Chris Ngige on September 7, 2021. “Upon resumption of negotiation at the Federal Ministry of Health at a meeting held on September 19, 2021, the government and JOHESU team agreed to the setting up of a High-Level Inter-Ministerial Committee to determine the justification for the adjustment of CONHESS, work out a detailed financial implication and make appropriate recommendations.”