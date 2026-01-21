Health Workers’ Migration: Unions Demand 15% Funding In Africa

…Backs JOHESU Strike

Nigeria and Ghana health sector unions and professional associations have raised fresh alarm over the worsening migration of healthcare workers from Nigeria and Ghana, warning that fragile health systems were collapsing under the weight of mass resignations, poor funding and failed retention policies.

Speaking at a high-level symposium on Capacity Building and Social Dialogue on Healthcare Workforce Migration in Nigeria and Ghana, organised by Public Services International (PSI) on Wednesday in Abuja, the union warned that weak public investment, poor pay, unsafe workplaces and unfair labour migration practices were crippling health systems across the continent.

While noting that about 85 per cent of Africa’s health workforce remains in public service but continues to face poor working conditions, delayed promotions and uncompetitive wages that fuel migration, the workers called on African governments to urgently recommit to the Abuja Declaration by allocating at least 15 per cent of national budgets to health.

The workers who insisted that without decisive action, workforce shortages would deepen and public health outcomes would deteriorate, also rejected the privatisation and outsourcing of health services, saying they undermine decent work and weaken public healthcare delivery

They demanded living wages, transparent pay structures, increased staffing levels and sustained investment in training institutions, alongside gender-responsive policies to tackle harassment and violence in the workplace.

President of the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Haruna Mamman who described the exodus of health workers as a threat to national health security, urged governments in Africa to align migration policies with WHO safeguards, ILO standards and UN fair recruitment principles.

He said: “The true strength of any health system lies in its workforce. Migration is being driven by poor working conditions, limited professional development and socio-economic pressures. Our commitment is to work with governments and partners to build systems where nurses and midwives can thrive and choose to stay.”

PSI Regional Secretary for Africa and Arab Countries, Daniel Oberko, blamed what he described as unprecedented migration of health workers on systemic failure and neoliberal underfunding.

He added that underfunded public hospitals had become “recruitment pipelines” for foreign health systems and private agencies, insisting that migration was being driven by profit rather than charity.

“It is the outcome of a failed system. This crisis is inseparable from the neoliberal model that has normalised the underfunding of public services while creating opportunities for profit.

“In Ghana, over 6,000 nurses reportedly left for destinations including the United States, the UK, Canada and Australia in 2024 alone.

In Nigeria, more than 42,000 nurses have left to work abroad over the past three years, while around 16,000 doctors have left in the last five years.

“At the same time, these countries are facing a significant shortage of health care workers. Millions of additional health care workers will be needed by 2030 to meet universal health coverage goals. Our countries spend public funds training nurses, midwives and health professionals.

“We have hospitals without adequate equipment, unsafe wards, overloaded departments, frozen equipment or delayed postings, blocked career progressions, low pay, inflation and currency instability. Weak social protection and exhausting patient loads are why people are down physically and mentally.

“The bitter truth is that we are training people to work abroad while our hospitals are running on exhaustion.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria, warned that unchecked migration was undermining Nigeria’s chances of achieving Universal Health Coverage.

WHO’s Technical Officer for Human Resources for Health, Dr Muyiwa Ojo, warned that the migration of health workers could affect the realisation of Universal Health Care (UHC) coverage.

“Migration is severely affecting our capacity to meet health goals. Retention, rural -urban imbalance and multi-sectoral implementation of migration policy must be addressed urgently.”

Similarly, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), represented by Inviolata Chinyangarara, reaffirmed its technical support, stressing that frontline health workers proved indispensable during COVID-19.

“The COVID era opened our eyes to the contribution and the role of young workers globally. They were the frontline workers who remained standing when all of us were in lockdown. And for the ILO, we have also realised the importance of retaining these workers and the work they do on the frontline.

Also speaking, the President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori-Ampafo, described migration as a lived tragedy rather than a statistic.

“In Ghana, we called it rapture; Colleagues would come to work with suitcases and disappear to the airport. Migration burns out those left behind, driving them into depression. If conditions improve, nobody wants to leave their country.”

She blamed poor pay, harsh work environments and stalled career progression, noting that many nurses earned salaries that could not cover rent or school fees.

“Migration is just not about the statistics. It’s actually about the lives of people, and there needs to be solutions to the problem.

“We need increased investment in health to improve the work environment, ensuring that we build the capacity of our health workers, we improve remuneration, and we give them what it takes to live in our countries.

“It’s about addressing the systemic challenges within our health systems, improving retention strategies that are already in place, and bringing on new ones if they are non-existent

“Most importantly, if we have to go into bilateral agreements with other countries that are receiving our health workforce, ensuring that we actually get something back into our countries to support our health systems and to support faculty for training, to support infrastructure for training, which is actually missing.”

On his part, the President of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Dr Kabiru Ado Sani-Minjibir, decried government silence amid prolonged strikes.

“JOHESU members make up about 85 per cent of Nigeria’s health workforce, yet they have been on strike for over two months. The remaining workers are overstretched, and patients are the ones suffering,” he said.

In a show of solidarity, the organisations openly backed the ongoing industrial action by the Joint Health Sector Unions, urging the Federal Government to meet health workers’ demands for salary adjustments and stop criminalising strike actions.

“Protecting the rights of health workers is essential to protecting public health,” they said, vowing to sustain advocacy until African governments implement decent work standards, strengthen public services and adopt rights-based labour migration policies.