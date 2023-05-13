Health Workers Issue 15-day Strike Notice To FG

Health workers’ under The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have issued a 15- day strike ultimatum to the Federal Government effective from May 10. This is contained in a letter dated May 9, from JOHESU and AHPA to the Minister of Health titled ‘Notice Of 15 Days Strike Ultimatum’ signed by JOHESU’s acting National Secretary, Comrade (Chief) Mathew O. Ajorutu.

In it (the statement) Ajorotu stated that the strike will take effect from Wednesday, May10 and will expire at midnight of Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The statement added that the major demands of the two associations include adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as agreed in terms of settlement (TOS) of September 30, 2017.

The union is also calling for the payment of a peculiar allowance to health workers under the aegis of JOHESU/ AHPA as well as the immediate and unconditional implementation of the Consultant Cadre circular of Pharmacist in all federal health institutions (FHIs). Other demands include the payment of all withheld salaries of JOHESU/AHPA members in Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and their withheld April and May 2018 salaries.

Also being demanded is the speedy adjustment of Retirement Age from 60 to 65 years; the exclusion of some health workers in the payment of new hazard allowance and payment of COVID 19 Allowance balance.