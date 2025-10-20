Health Workers Defy Okpebholo, Continue Strike

The Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Edo State Council, insisted on continuing its warning strike despite Governor Monday Okpebholo labelling the move “ill-timed, unpatriotic, and unjustified”.

He said the warning strike began at a time when meaningful negotiations between the union and the government were ongoing. However, in a statement yesterday, spokesman for MHWUN Endurance urged members to comply fully with the union’s directive.

Iduwe said: “A total compliance is required and anything short won’t be tolerated.” Some of the health workers, who spoke to journalists, said they would only suspend the action if directed by their leadership.

MHWUN Chairman Osagie Ogbeide and Secretary Barivure Kpakol last week said the 14-day ultimatum the union gave to the state government expired on Thursday, with the government not showing commitment to their demands. Okpebholo alleged that it was being orchestrated by some of the leaders for self-interest.