Health Workers Begin Indefinite Strike

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Health- care Professional Association (AHPA) yesterday declared an indefinite strike. Addressing reporters in Abuja, JOHESU National Vice Chairman, Obinna Ogbonna, said they had asked health workers to stay away from their duty posts until the Federal Government meets their demands The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) are all under JOHESU.

The body on May 9 issued the government a 15-day ultimatum to address the alleged inconsistencies of the government in the ongoing negotiations to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers on their platforms. The health workers’ demands include the immediate approval and implementation of the Technical Committee Report on CONHESS adjustment by the government; immediate payment of the omission and shortfall in the COVID-19 haz- ard/inducement allowances of affected health workers in the federal health institutions and recognition of health workers in non-core hospital facilities in the payment of new hazard allowances and payment and inculcation of peculiar allowances to health workers under the JOHESU/AHPA.

Others are immediate and unconditional implementation of the Pharmacist Consultant cadre; unconditional payment of all withheld salaries of the Federal Medical Centre Owerri, Jos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital and the April and May 2018 salaries of their colleagues at National Obstetric, Fistula Centre in Bauchi State and speedy implementation of the increase in the retirement age from 60 to 65 years and 70 years for consultants in the health professions. According to Ogbonna, the strike became necessary because the government failed to meet their demands at the expiration of their ultimatum on Thursday.

He said: “The JOHESU/ AHPA finds it important to invoke the spirit of its Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Federal Government to determine the consequential adjustment of CONHESS on the basis of the 2023 review of CON- MESS. A proposal to apply for a 25 per cent review on CONHESS is clearly designed to widen the relativity between CONHESS and CONMESS. “In arithmetical progression, the acceptable review on CONHESS will employ the application of ratios in the main salaries and other allowances that health workers on CONHESS are entitled to. We recommend that the NSIWC be mandated to work this out alongside the Technical Committee report earlier referred to.”

He added: “One of the areas that have showcased the reign of the tyranny of physician Health Ministers in contemporary times is the disgraceful methodology with which they have suppressed every attempt of non-physician health professionals to diversify and expand their knowledge base by refusing to accord them recognition when they bag postgraduate degrees and fellowship.” Ogbonna also claimed that in 2021 the Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire directed the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan board to terminate the Consultant status of all non-physician health professionals. “Pharmacists went through the entire gamut of the due process having secured approvals of the National Council on Establishment as far back as 2011 for their consultant cadre,” he said.