Health: Stakeholders Demand Sustenance Of Azithromycin Administration To Children

Following the successful outcome of Azithromycin administration to infants in Abia State, stakeholders including WHO, federal ministry of health, community leaders and nursing mothers have demanded a sustenance of the project.

Testifying of the outcome on their babies at the close out ceremony of the safety and anti-microbial resistance of mass drug administration of Azithromycin, SARMAAN, to children of 1-11 months in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State, some of the mothers including, Elizabeth Onyekwere, Hopeline Ume and Esther Ume , said their babies recovered overnight from rashes, running nose and fever after receiving the syrup.

In his address, the Abia State Commissioner for Health, Prof Enoch Uche, acknowledged the contribution of the partners including, Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Sightsavers, e-Health Africa, Corona Management Systems, and Speak Up Africa, to the overall success of the project.

The Commissioner represented by the permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ifeyinwa Uma Kalu, noted that the challenge of child mortality in Nigeria required innovative solutions and multifaceted approach that not only treats illness but also strengthens the health system and empowers communities.

“With this in mind, we embraced the SARMAAN project, a bold initiative focused on the mass administration of Azithromycin to infants, an intervention with proven life-saving potential. Guided by the World Health Organization’s recommendations and the groundbreaking work of the MORDOR trial, this project sought to evaluate the safety, feasibility, cost-effectiveness, and potential risks of this strategy,” he said.

He explained that the SARMAAN project was implemented in Umunneochi LGA, leveraging the existing Immunization health service delivery platform.

According to him, the project demonstrated that the mass administration of Azithromycin to infants can be integrated into our existing health systems in a safe, acceptable, and scalable manner, declaring that

over 40,000 infants across all wards in Umunneochi during the pilot phase were treated.

The Deputy Director, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Oluseyi Omokore, described the SARMAAN project in Abia as successful and has effectively contributed to the reduction of under -5 child mortality. He commended Abia State government for supporting the project and called for its sustenance. Omokore said Abia was chosen as one of the six pilot states for the project and has made good use of it.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency, ASPHCDA, Dr Kalu Ulu Kalu, said the SARMAAN project was conceived to reduce early childhood mortality through the mass administration of Azithromycin to infants.

“This vision was grounded in scientific evidence and a deep commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our children. Over the past two years we have embarked on a journey of collaboration, innovation and unwavering dedication. We have faced challenges, overcome obstacles and learned valuable lessons along the way.

“The SARMAAN project has achieved significant milestones including successfully demonstrating the safe and effective integration of mass Azithromycin administration into existing health system, among other achievements,” he said.

While the World Health Organization, WHO, pledged to continue to support health initiatives aimed at reducing infant mortality and improving life generally, the chairman of Umunneochi council, Chief Sunday Afurobi, lauded the State government for choosing his LGA as beneficiary for the State and asked for more of such projects. He said the project ran for two years with six months intervals with tremendous success.

The traditional ruler of Lomara in Umunneochi LGA, Eze Paschal Ikoro, appealed to the government to sustain the project.

