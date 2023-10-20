Health Sector: Tinubu Names Ohiri, Aina NHIA, NPHCDA Bosses

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named Dr Kelechi Ohiri as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and Dr Muyi Aina as the Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

President Tinubu approved the appointment of two new CEOs for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on Friday.

Ajuri, Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity made this known in a statement made available to state correspondence on October 20.

It was gathered that Dr Muyi Aina is a widely recognized public health expert, holding a Master’s in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and a Doctorate from Johns Hopkins University (USA), having earned his initial medical certification from the University of Ilorin.

Dr Kelechi Ohiri’s most recent role was as the Managing Director for Strategy at the Global Alliance for Vaccines in Geneva, Switzerland. He holds a Master’s in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and another Master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

His initial medical certification was earned from the University of Lagos. Dr Ohiri has gained extensive experience through roles at the World Bank, and McKinsey & Company, and has been instrumental in shaping reforms for the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu encouraged the new leadership of these two vital agencies in the healthcare sector to place a strong emphasis on delivering top-tier healthcare services that are marked by quality, fairness, and accountability, ensuring they are accessible to all segments of Nigerian society.