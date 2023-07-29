Health Sector Stakeholders Demand Increase In SSB Tax

Organisations in the Nigerian healthcare sector, including the Nigeria Cancer Society, Diabetes Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Medical Association, and Nutrition Society of Nigeria under the umbrella of the National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR), have demanded immediate actions by the Nigerian government to further increase the sugar-sweetened beverage tax (SSB tax) and direct all revenue gained from such tax to curb Nigeria’s non-communicable diseases crisis.

The health groups made the demand through a technical position paper presented to the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform committee during the Gatefield Health Summit in Abuja, where major experts and stakeholders converged to discuss the theme “Taxing Sugary Drinks and other Fiscal Policies for Healthcare taxing sugary drinks.”

The President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Dr Alhassan Umar, explained that Nigeria has a health emergency as a result of its overconsumption of sugary drinks. “11.2 million Nigerians or 1 in 17 adults are living with type 2 diabetes and more than 1 in 5 Nigerians are overweight and have abdominal obesity, which is an often overlooked diabetes risk factor.

Between 2007 and 2021, Nigeria recorded a growth in per-capita soft drink sales from 9 ml to 14ml. The direct and indirect costs of obesity, type 2 diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) are staggering. “Beyond the prohibitive costs of treatment for individuals, NCDs have a broader economic effect, including a decline in economic productivity, attributed to the reduced ability of people suffering from these diseases to work.

The national direct cost of diabetes to Nigeria is estimated at USD 3.5 to USD 4.5 billion per annum or around NGN300,000 per patient.” He noted that the burden of treating diabetes is more than Nigeria’s entire health budget. “Researchers and health experts have long expressed concerns over the negative impact of sugary beverages on public health.

High sugar consumption has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, which pose significant challenges to the healthcare system. The World Bank Global SSB Tax database reports that SSB taxes have been implemented effectively in more than 100 countries.”