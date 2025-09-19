Health Sector Poised For Renewal As NPMCN Gives 480 Awards At 43rd Convocation

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the health sector, with special focus on building a resilient workforce of medical specialists.

Also, 480 individuals have received awards at the 43rd Convocation ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, underscored the Federal Government’s renewed pledge to reposition the sector under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dr Pate, who was represented by the Director of Hospital Services at the Ministry, Dr Jimoh Saludeen, spoke at the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), held on Thursday, September 18, at the College Auditorium, along Lagos Badagry Expressway, Ijanikin, Lagos State.

Dr Pate acknowledged the significant role postgraduate medical education plays in shaping Nigeria’s healthcare future, describing the College as “the backbone of the country’s specialist health workforce.” He commended the NPMCN for its consistent contributions to medical training, accreditation, and service delivery for over four decades.

“Without a strong and well-trained workforce, no health system can thrive,” Pate said. “Your graduates remain the backbone of our specialist healthcare services across all geopolitical zones of the country.”

The Minister outlined several steps the government is taking to bolster the College and Nigeria’s health manpower. These include: special funding to accelerate training of specialists and mitigate brain drain; efforts to grant the College access to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund); increased budgetary allocation for residency training; recruitment waivers to allow more Fellows to serve as trainers; and the completion of infrastructural projects at the Ijanikin headquarters, including the Senate Building and a National Clinical Skills and Simulation Centre.

Others are establishing an Abuja office to enhance the College’s national presence and support for health research and the acquisition of modern simulation equipment.

Dr Pate emphasised that while these challenges are many, the government is adopting a “prioritised and phased approach” to ensure progress. He celebrated the graduands, urging them to “go forth with confidence” as worthy ambassadors of Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

In his welcome, the President of NPMCN, Dr Peter Ndidi Ebeigbe, highlighted the resilience of the College and the collaborative efforts of stakeholders that made its continued success possible, saying that at this 43rd convocation, 480 individuals received awards.

These include four recipients of the Distinguished Fellowship Award; 405 awarded fellowships across 15 faculties; 34 recipients of the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree; and 41 receiving diplomas in Anaesthesia, Public Health, and Family Medicine.

With these additions, the College has now conferred fellowship on more than 9,100 individuals since its inception.

Dr Ebeigbe noted that while the College’s peak fellowship output occurred in 2019 and 2020, subsequent years saw a decline due to the “Japa syndrome” — the mass emigration of healthcare workers. However, he observed signs of stabilisation, thanks to interventions aimed at encouraging trainee intake without lowering standards.

“This convocation is proof of the synergy of efforts among all stakeholders in postgraduate medical education in Nigeria,” Ebeigbe said.

He also highlighted the College’s expansion into new frontiers, including the establishment of the Faculty of Emergency Medicine, subspecialties in Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Pain Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Transplantation Medicine.

“The College that travailed in pains for years and birthed you will stand by you,” he told the graduands, encouraging them to engage actively in the Postgraduate Medical College Fellows Association and uphold the values of service, scholarship, and mentorship.

The convocation lecture, titled “A Pandemic, Examinations and a Degree”, was delivered by Prof. Solomon Kadiri. He reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted medical training and practice globally and locally, but also accelerated innovation in healthcare and education.

Prof. Kadiri noted that the pandemic brought painful realities — isolation, reduced patient attendance, and delayed examinations — but also underscored the interdependence of humanity and spurred technological adaptation, including the growth of hybrid learning and artificial intelligence applications in medicine.

The convocation underscored a united vision: a resilient, people-centred Nigerian health system built on the strength of its medical specialists.

As the music and celebrations filled the Ijanikin auditorium, one message rang clear: Nigeria’s healthcare future rests on the shoulders of its specialists, and the path forward is paved with resilience, collaboration, and hope.