Health Sector: Expert Warns Against Gov’t Control Of Professional Bodies

The Executive Director of Health Awareness initiative, Mr Tony Ayodele, has said that the ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s public sector have sparked fresh debate over who should regulate the country’s professionals as government moves to restructure key regulatory bodies in the health sector and beyond.

Ayodele said in a statement he personally signed yesterday that the developments stem from the implementation of recommendations in the Steve Oronsaye Report, which he said advocates the rationalisation and improved efficiency of government agencies.

He said that in line with these proposals, several amendment bills affecting professional councils, including those for pharmacy, laboratory science, and nursing, have been introduced on the floor of the National Assembly of Nigeria.

“The proposed reforms signal a coordinated effort to reshape how professional bodies are governed. “Key features of the bills include reduced council sizes, expanded inclusion of non-professional or “community interest” representatives, and increased powers for ministerial appointments.

“While the government maintains that these changes are aimed at improving oversight and aligning regulatory institutions with national priorities, stakeholders within professional communities have raised concerns about the potential erosion of technical independence.