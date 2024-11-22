Health Sector Budget Allocation Below Global Standard – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas on Friday decried the inadequate allocation to the nation’s health sector, saying it is far below what is invested in other countries.

He said this at a public hearing for four bills organised by the House Committee on Healthcare Services in Abuja.

The bills are A Bill for an act to Amend the National Residency Training Act 2018; A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Insurance Authority Act 2021; A Bill to Amend the National Tobacco Control Act; and A Bill to Establish the Institute of Healthcare Service Administrators of Nigeria.

He noted that more needs to be done if the life expectancy of the average Nigerian is to rise as well as a reduction in infant mortality.

Represented by the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in Bayelsa State, Hon Obordor Mitema, the speaker said it was for this reason that President Bola Tinubu, recognising the urgency of this situation, prioritised healthcare as one of the pillars of his Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria.

According to him, in order to revive the country’s healthcare sector and to ensure it receives the necessary support partnerships with the private sector within and outside Nigeria are being explored and hopefully in the not-too-distant future we shall see vast improvement.

He said, “Though the federal government appropriates a considerable amount yearly to the health sector, the amount is still grossly inadequate and far below what is invested in other countries.

“It is no longer news that despite the committed efforts, the health sector has sadly over the years faced several challenges associated with outbound medical tourism, emigration of skilled healthcare workers, poor salaries and insufficient budgetary allocation.

“It is also sad to note that even though Nigeria has the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Africa the progress it has achieved in health has been rather slow and disappointing hence, more effort is needed if we are going to be at par with Western countries”.

The Acting Chairman of the Committee, Hon Bassey Akiba, said the healthcare sector in Nigeria over the past few years has gone through a myriad of challenges.

The challenges, he said, include the rising cost of healthcare services, financial challenges for providers, preventable medical errors, high mortality rates in both cases, lack of insurance coverage, the need for an improved mental health system, increased demand for personalized care, and a well-regulated health care system among others.

He said even though in recent times, the government has improved funding for health care, it is still inadequate.

“As parliamentarians, it is our responsibility to discuss critical legislation that will not only shape the future of our nation’s health but impact possibly other people.

“Public hearings are essential because it is one of the crucial avenues used to sample opinions on any matter of public relevance and importance. As I mentioned, there are four bills.

“Three of these bills are an amendment bill, three of the bills are an amendment bill, and one is an establishment bill. I wish to assure you all that as legislators and members of the Committee on Health Care Services.

“We are conscious of our constitutional and legislative resources towards the people. We are ready to partner with relevant stakeholders and support any genuine effort required to improve the healthcare system in Nigeria,” he said.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said the Bill to Amend the National Residency Training Act should be dropped for more input from relevant stakeholders.

The Association said the Medical Residency Training Act was a bill primarily sponsored by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), an affiliate member.

First Vice President of the NMA, Dr Benjamin Oluwatosin, said It was a surprise to them that the primary constituency on the bill was never contacted for input. He urged that the bill be stepped down to get more input from relevant stakeholders.

“So, in solidarity to our affiliate NARD and the validation of the Medical Residency Training Act we strongly advise that this bill be stepped down until every stakeholder involved primarily NARD and then NMA is on the table from the very beginning,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: