Health Reforms To Save N4.8trn Annually – Minister

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has said Nigeria’s ongoing health sector reforms, especially the Nigerian Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), could save the nation up to ₦4.8 trillion annually from preventable diseases, while significantly reducing medical tourism losses.

Salako, who made this disclosure at the 2025 Joint Annual Review (JAR) themed “All Hands, One Mission: Bringing the Nigerian Health Sector to Light,” on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the NHSRII represents a transformative investment rather than an expense, capable of reversing long-standing inefficiencies and boosting national productivity.

According to him, the NHSRII aims to cut preventable maternal and child deaths by 50%, close a 19-year life expectancy gap between states, and build a pandemic-ready health system that guarantees better health security for Nigerians.

He said: “The Operationalisation of the NHSRII is not just an opportunity for expense, it is an investment with clear returns.

“We estimate an economic return worth ₦4.8 trillion annually saved from losses to preventable disease recoverable through the blueprint.

“We are equally poised to achieve a significant reversal of the direction of medical tourism, with the potential to domestically retain an estimated ₦850 billion spent abroad annually by Nigerians on medical tourism.

“We foresee a massive social return in lives saved, with a potential 50% reduction in preventable maternal and child deaths, advancing equity by closing the almost 19-year life expectancy gap between states. NSHRII implementation will ensure that our health security is strengthened and we have a pandemic-ready health system.”

Highlighting key achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Dr Salako disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Health has initiated over 500 high-impact projects, established 13 new federal tertiary health institutions, and is setting up 6 cancer centres of excellence across the country.

He also disclosed that the Primary Health Care revitalisation and Nigeria Digital in Health Initiative were also advancing rapidly, connecting thousands of facilities nationwide.

While acknowledging that the national health financing budget remains below the 15% Abuja Declaration target, the minister said the ministry was supporting legislative advocacy to increase the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) from 1% to 2% of the consolidated revenue fund.

He also noted a shift towards results-based disbursement, ensuring funds are tied to measurable performance indicators.

On workforce development, Dr Salako announced plans to train and retain more health professionals, while engaging Nigerian experts in the diaspora as part of the national health architecture.

The government, he added, was also tackling energy poverty in hospitals through the Power 4 Health Initiative to reduce operational costs and enhance service delivery.

While calling for stronger collaboration, the minister urged state governments to meet counterpart funding obligations, development partners to align with NHSRII rather than create parallel systems, and the private sector to invest in local production of health commodities, medical equipment, and digital health solutions.

Salako encouraged all stakeholders to review progress with “unflinching honesty, celebrate successes, acknowledge failures and chart the path forward together” during the JAR and renew commitment toward achieving universal health coverage for all Nigerians by 2030.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is ambitious because Nigeria’s challenges are enormous. But hope without action is delusion. The NHSRII is the action to translate our hope into reality,” he affirmed.